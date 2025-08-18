Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “KN Energies”

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB “KN Energies”, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 18 August 2025 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the administrative premises of the Company at J. Janonio str. 6B, Klaipėda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 18 August 2025, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the election of a member to the Supervisory Council of AB “KN Energies”:

To elect Aurimas Salapėta as a member of the Supervisory Council of AB “KN Energies” for the remainder of the current term of office.

2. Regarding the determination of remuneration for the newly elected Member of the Supervisory Council of AB “KN Energies”:

In accordance with the Remuneration policy of AB “KN Energies”, a remuneration of EUR 2 621 is to be set for the member of the Supervisory Council.

Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

+370 46 391 772