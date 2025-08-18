The Oncology Institute and Doctors Healthcare Plans Partner to Elevate Oncology Care Management in South Florida

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI), a national leader in value-based oncology care, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Doctors HealthCare Plans, a Medicare Advantage plan serving members across South Florida. The Oncology Institute will provide delegated utilization management services and clinical advisory support, helping Doctors HealthCare Plans ensure high-quality, cost-effective cancer care for their members.

Under this partnership, The Oncology Institute will deliver comprehensive utilization management functions for oncology services, leveraging its robust clinical protocols, medical director oversight, and technology-enabled workflows. The collaboration also includes advisory services to support optimal oncology benefit design and evidence-based care pathways, empowering the plan’s providers to deliver personalized and clinically appropriate treatment for every patient.

This partnership builds on TOI’s national track record of managing medical cost risk across diverse, value-based arrangements. TOI currently supports delegated risk contracts across multiple states and payer types, consistently achieving cost savings while improving quality and patient satisfaction.

“We are proud to support Doctors HealthCare Plans with our delegated UM and oncology advisory services,” said Dr. Dan Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “By combining our clinical expertise with a collaborative, data-driven approach to utilization management, we can help ensure that patients receive the right care at the right time, improving outcomes and supporting affordability across the system.”

“This partnership is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to provide high-quality, high-value care to our members,” said Brandon Haushalter, CEO of Doctors HealthCare Plans. “With TOI’s leadership in oncology management and value-based care, we’re confident this collaboration will bring greater transparency, clinical rigor, and support to our providers while enhancing the member experience.”

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing oncology care through smarter utilization management, setting a new standard for how health plans and specialty providers can work together to improve the cancer care journey.

About The Oncology Institute (www.theoncologyinstitute.com):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

About Doctor's Healthcare Plans (https://www.doctorshcp.com/):

Doctors HealthCare Plans (DHCP) is a Florida-based, locally owned and operated Medicare Advantage Health Plan offering coverage for eligible Medicare beneficiaries across Miami-Dade and Broward County. The health plan was founded on a deep commitment to the community and provides an extensive network of providers, pharmacies, and hospitals. DHCP’s mission is to develop and establish a healthcare organization that is responsive and attentive to the needs of all beneficiaries by offering high-quality and cost-effective health care services.

