FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences and events:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – September 8, 2025, Virtual. The company will host virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their H.C. Wainwright sales representative.

Roth Solar & Storage Symposium - September 9, 2025, Las Vegas. The company will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative.

RE+ 2025 – September 9-10, 2025, Las Vegas. The company will participate in group investor meetings with analysts from BofA Securities, Jefferies and Guggenheim. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representatives.

Customers, prospective customers, and other interested parties are also encouraged to stop by the company’s booth #V7655 to learn more about FTC Solar’s innovative solar tracker and software solutions.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com