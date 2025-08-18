Advent Technologies and Stralis announce Pioneering Relationship to Advance Hydrogen Electric Flight

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is supplying its proprietary membrane electrode assembly technology to Stralis Aircraft, based in Australia, for their hydrogen electric Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft.

Emory De Castro, the Chief Technology Officer of the Company stated, “we continue to work closely with the team at Stralis on their next generation high temperature (HT-PEM) fuel cells for their hydrogen electric propulsion system. Advent’s HT-PEM membrane electrode assembly is an integral part of the fuel cell, and our technology enables the engines to be efficiently cooled with smaller radiators that reduces weight and drag on the aircraft.”

Stuart Johnstone, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder says: “We are proud to be working with Advent in the USA to develop our fuel cell system for aircraft. Thanks to this tech, our system is significantly lighter than existing alternatives, which is what is needed for aircraft. We enable aircraft to fly more than ten times further than battery-electric solutions at a lower cost than fossil-fuel-powered planes. We are already testing our hydrogen-electric propulsion system on the ground and plan to achieve first flight of our six-seat technology demonstrator aircraft later this year.”

Hydrogen electric propulsion systems have fewer moving parts and operate at lower temperatures compared to existing aircraft engines, which is predicted to reduce engine maintenance costs by between 40-60%. Hydrogen-electric propulsion systems can replace batteries on existing electric aircraft and eVTOL, retrofit into piston or turboprop aircraft, incorporated into clean sheet designs or even as auxiliary power units (APUs) onboard larger aircraft.

Gary Herman the CEO of Advent stated, “Our membrane technology is unsurpassed and offers a versatile clean energy solution across multiple industries including aviation, marine, automotive, and defense.”

