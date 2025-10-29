Advent Technologies Powers the Future of Flight with Next-Generation Fuel Cell Technology

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in fuel cell and hydrogen technology, is accelerating the electrification of aviation through its cutting-edge high-temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cells (HT-PEM FCs). In collaboration with Stralis Aircraft and other aerospace pioneers, Advent’s technology is helping enable the next generation of sustainable flight — from fixed-wing aircraft and eVTOL taxis to emerging flying car platforms.

“More than 100 companies — from startups to established aerospace leaders — are developing electric flight solutions,” said Gary Herman, Chief Executive Officer of Advent Technologies. “Whether it’s fixed-wing aircraft, eVTOLs, or even flying cars, Advent provides the key enabling technology that makes the future of hydrogen powered flight possible.”

Advent’s proprietary Ion Pair™ membrane electrode assembly (MEA), developed in partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory and exclusively licensed for aviation applications, lies at the heart of its HT-PEM fuel cells. This technology delivers higher power output while enabling more efficient thermal management.

“By operating at higher temperatures, our HT-PEM MEAs allow aircraft powertrains to be cooled with smaller, lighter radiators — reducing overall weight and aerodynamic drag,” explained Dr. Emory De Castro, Advent’s Chief Technology Officer. “That efficiency translates directly into longer range, improved performance, and lower operational costs for electric aircraft.”

Stralis Aircraft, a pioneer in operating fixed-wing commercial aircraft powered by liquid hydrogen and fuel cells, recognized early on that advanced cooling systems would be critical to electric flight.

“Thermal management is one of the biggest challenges in aviation electrification,” said Bob Criner of Stralis Aircraft. “By partnering with Advent early in our design cycle, we were able to integrate HT-PEM technology and fully leverage its performance and cooling advantages.”

While early electric flight prototypes have relied on lithium-ion batteries, their limited energy density (around 0.3 kWh/kg) poses significant challenges for flight duration and payload. In contrast, liquid hydrogen offers approximately 33.3 kWh/kg, making it far more suitable for long-range applications.

Conventional low-temperature PEM (LT-PEM) fuel cells — which operate below the boiling point of water — face engineering hurdles related to water management and cooling. Advent’s HT-PEM fuel cells overcome these limitations by operating well above water’s boiling point, eliminating the need for humidification and enabling compact, lightweight, and highly efficient radiator systems.

“This is the hidden advantage of Advent’s HT-PEM technology,” De Castro added. “By running hotter and drier, our fuel cells deliver superior performance while simplifying aircraft design — a true game-changer for sustainable aviation.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With approximately 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit our website at www.advent.energy.

For more information, please contact:

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Press@advent.energy

About Stralis Aircraft

Stralis Aircraft is based in Australia and is aiming to be the world's leading emission-free aircraft company, producing high-performance, low-operating cost, hydrogen-electric propulsion systems and aircraft at scale. The propulsion system incorporates their proprietary high-temperature next-generation fuel cell system that is six times lighter than automotive fuel cell systems. Their hydrogen-electric aircraft will travel ten times further than battery-electric alternatives and will be cheaper to operate than fossil fuel-powered aircraft. Stralis has letters of intent to buy the aircraft from airlines across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the USA, and Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Emma Whittlesea, Head of Partnerships, Stralis Aircraft

ew@stralis.aero / www.stralis.aero/

+61 411 530941

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.