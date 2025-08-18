Electrify Expo Announces First Ever Industry Day in New York on October 17 with Impressive Speaker Lineup Including Lucid, Ford, Kia, GM, BMW, Michelin and many more

Industry Day is a one-day only event designed exclusively for media, influencers, content creators, EV executives and government officials to experience the latest in electrification

Tickets can be purchased online for $99 for a Friday-only pass and $125 for a full weekend pass

Media registration is now open; request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com or submitting the online form



NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, today announced the return of its highly anticipated Industry Day , taking place October 17, 2025, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. This marks the first time the event will hit the East Coast.

Industry Day is a high-energy, one-day experience where the most influential voices in automotive, energy, mobility, tech, and government meet up with the media, content creators, product reviewers, EV enthusiasts, and industry professionals to capture new product reveals, interview brand executives, and experience hands-on demos, all before the gates open to the public.

Now in its fourth year, Electrify Expo Industry Day has become the ultimate U.S. meet-up for the people behind the products, to capture exclusive content, and build meaningful relationships across media, manufacturing, marketing, policy, and the supply chain. OEM executives, clean energy innovators, investors, and top-tier media will join forces with influencers, video reviewers, and writers for a full day of connection, insight, and exclusive product access.

“Industry Day is a launchpad for breaking news, new technology, and major brand announcements,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. It brings together hundreds of accredited media, influencers, and creators who generate over 100+ million impressions and publish to news outlets, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, shaping how people discover and talk about the electric future.”

Attendees will be able to:

Hear from automakers, tech leaders, and policy experts in exclusive panels and keynotes

Experience new products and vehicles before they debut to the public

Review or drive electric cars, SUVs, trucks, e-bikes, motorcycles, and scooters on dedicated demo courses

Network with brand executives, engineers, and decision-makers face-to-face

Collaborate with media, creators, industry professionals, and government reps

Get early access to exhibitor displays and demo rides before the public festival takes place on the weekend

Industry Day 2025 Schedule of Events



If you would like to be considered to speak on one of the above panels, email ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .