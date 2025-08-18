Electrify Expo Announces First Ever Industry Day in New York on October 17 with Impressive Speaker Lineup Including Lucid, Ford, Kia, GM, BMW, Michelin and many more

- Industry Day is a one-day only event designed exclusively for media, influencers, content creators, EV executives and government officials to experience the latest in electrification
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, today announced the return of its highly anticipated Industry Day, taking place October 17, 2025, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. This marks the first time the event will hit the East Coast.
Industry Day is a high-energy, one-day experience where the most influential voices in automotive, energy, mobility, tech, and government meet up with the media, content creators, product reviewers, EV enthusiasts, and industry professionals to capture new product reveals, interview brand executives, and experience hands-on demos, all before the gates open to the public.
Now in its fourth year, Electrify Expo Industry Day has become the ultimate U.S. meet-up for the people behind the products, to capture exclusive content, and build meaningful relationships across media, manufacturing, marketing, policy, and the supply chain. OEM executives, clean energy innovators, investors, and top-tier media will join forces with influencers, video reviewers, and writers for a full day of connection, insight, and exclusive product access.
“Industry Day is a launchpad for breaking news, new technology, and major brand announcements,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. It brings together hundreds of accredited media, influencers, and creators who generate over 100+ million impressions and publish to news outlets, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, shaping how people discover and talk about the electric future.”
Attendees will be able to:
- Hear from automakers, tech leaders, and policy experts in exclusive panels and keynotes
- Experience new products and vehicles before they debut to the public
- Review or drive electric cars, SUVs, trucks, e-bikes, motorcycles, and scooters on dedicated demo courses
- Network with brand executives, engineers, and decision-makers face-to-face
- Collaborate with media, creators, industry professionals, and government reps
- Get early access to exhibitor displays and demo rides before the public festival takes place on the weekend
Industry Day 2025 Schedule of Events
|TITLE
|DETAILS
|Exclusive Access to Festival
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Vehicle and product demos give attendees a first-hand experience with the latest technology.
|EVs That Go the Distance
10:15 - 10:45 a.m.
|Concerns about EV range are becoming a thing of the past. Explore how innovations in battery technology and charging infrastructure have expanded what electric vehicles can do—and why today’s EVs are more than ready to meet the needs of everyday drivers.
Moderator: John Voelcker, Wired, The Verge, Car and Driver
Speakers:
General Motors | Andy Oury, Battery Engineer and Business Planning Manager for GM's VP of Battery, Propulsion, and Sustainability
Lucid | Nick Twork, VP of Communications
|Life, Powered: EV Charging
That Works Around You
10:55 - 11:25 a.m.
|Charging an EV is more seamless than ever as we transition from gas station stops to convenient home and workplace charging, reshaping the driver experience. With modern infrastructure and faster charging technology, powering up your EV fits effortlessly into daily life—often while you sleep, work, or relax.
Moderator: Molly Boigon, Automotive News
Speakers:
ChargePoint | Emily Kelly, Director, US Public Policy
Con Edison | Christopher Russo, Clean Energy Program Manager
Ford
|Building the Backbone
Powering EV Adoption
11:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
|Public charging networks are rapidly expanding thanks to strategic planning, technology integration, and continued infrastructure investment are making EV ownership more convenient and accessible for drivers everywhere.
Moderator: Ash Wang, BloombergNEF
Speakers:
BMW | Alexander Schleicher, Head of e-mobility Strategy
EVgo | Marcy Bauer, EVgo’s Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Funding
Ionna | Seth Cutler, CEO
ZETA | Corey Cantor, Research Director
|EVs Without the Sticker
Shock: Making Electric
Mobility More Accessible
12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
|EVs are becoming a realistic option for more drivers — not just early adopters. From long-term savings on fuel and maintenance to a growing lineup of lower-priced models from both mainstream and premium automakers, we’ll explore how smart policy, innovation, and market expansion are helping make electric vehicles more accessible and attainable for everyday consumers.
Moderator: Sebastian Pellerjo, Reuters
Speakers:
BloombergNEF | Huiling Zhou, Electric Vehicles Analyst
Kia | James Bell, Head of Communications
|Tech, Torque, and the EV
Advantage
12:55 - 1:25 p.m.
|Far from boring, today’s EVs deliver instant torque, smooth acceleration, and cutting-edge tech that redefines the driving experience. Performance, handling, and innovation make electric vehicles not just efficient, but genuinely exciting to drive.
Moderator: Patrick George, InsideEVs
Speakers:
Can Am | Marc-Olivier Drouin, Global Brand Manager
Michelin | Sharda Mohammed, Michelin Marketing Director
QNX | Matthew Chandler, Head of Global Public Relations
|The Brains Behind
Autonomy, AI, Simulation,
Edge Cases, and Safety
Protocols
1:35 - 2:05 p.m.
|Today’s autonomous vehicles rely on real-world data, advanced AI, and ethical decision-making to navigate complex environments. In-car intelligence and evolving infrastructure are shaping how self-driving tech moves from simulation to the street.
Moderator: To be announced
Speakers:
Beep | Clayton Tino, President and Chief Operating Officer
Rocsys | Mark Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer
|Federal EV Tax Credits
Ended on September 30th.
Now What?
2:15 - 2:45 p.m.
|Federal EV tax credits changed course on September 30 leaving buyers, automakers, and policymakers scrambling. This panel breaks down what ended, how incentives are shifting, and who’s winning or losing in the new landscape of federal and state EV support.
Moderator: Martha Muir, Financial Times
Speakers:
To be announced
|eVTOLs Are Actually Happening
2:55 - 3:25 p.m.
|Far from futuristic hype, today’s autonomous vehicles rely on real-world data, advanced AI, and ethical decision-making to navigate complex environments. This panel explores the perception challenges, in-car intelligence, and evolving infrastructure shaping how self-driving tech moves from simulation to the street.
Moderator: Jack Daleo, Flying Magazine
Speakers:
To be announced
If you would like to be considered to speak on one of the above panels, email ee@skyya.com.
About Electrify Expo
Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
