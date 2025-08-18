Is it Real or Is it Fake? JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Serves Up a Tasty Illusion with the Debut of “Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture” Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is it real or is it fake? JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invites visitors to test their culinary instincts at “Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture,” opening September 18, 2025. This is the first U.S. exhibition dedicated to the extraordinary craft of shokuhin sampuru, Japan’s ultra-realistic, handcrafted food models that have been stopping hungry diners in their tracks for over a century. More than just restaurant window dressing, these edible illusions are a beloved part of Japanese culture, used to visually communicate and entice passersby with what’s on the menu.

Organized in collaboration with world-leading food replica manufacturer Iwasaki, and curated by Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House London, the upcoming exhibition will feature a broad collection of specially commissioned food replicas – representing each of Japan’s 47 prefectures across an expansive map – highlighting the country’s diverse culinary traditions. On display at the Los Angeles cultural destination through January 25, 2026, “Looks Delicious! | Exploring Japan's Food Replica Culture” will showcase a wide range of three-dimensional shokuhin sampuru depicting menu items in mouthwatering detail – so convincing that it can be hard to believe they aren’t edible.

“Initially created as a marketing tool, shokuhin sampuru or ‘food-samples’ have evolved into a highly coveted art form, on display in Los Angeles for the first time,” said Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “From floating chopsticks, to dripping cheese, to packed bentō boxes – food replicas have fueled the transformation of restaurant displays into immersive food theaters. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is thrilled to bring these artistic culinary imitations to the heart of Los Angeles so visitors can experience this cherished and unique Japanese cultural tradition.”

Replicas on display will reflect the wide variety of Japanese cuisine – from kissaten (coffee house) parfaits and melon cream sodas to izakaya (pub-style) skewers and train station bentō (packed meal), or eki-ben (station bentō). The exhibition introduces traditional distinctions among replica artists specializing in yōshoku (Western food), washoku (Japanese cuisine), and chūka (Chinese cuisine). Visitors can admire the finesse required to recreate whipped cream or custard purin (pudding), as well as the evolution of display items from regional specialties to nostalgic treats. The exhibition will also introduce visitors to the history, manufacturing techniques, and creative ingenuity behind these hyper-realistic models. Maps, behind-the-scenes videos, and dynamic installations bring the art form to life in a way that has never been seen before.

Visitors will also be able to test their food presentation skills by designing personalized bentō (packed meal) boxes using a playful assortment of replica ingredients. Drawing on Japan’s love of visually pleasing, well-balanced meals, this hands-on activity encourages visitors to think like a Japanese home cook – selecting items for color, nutrition, and composition. Once assembled, participants can photograph and share their creations online, capturing an image of their exhibition experience to take with them.

Related programming to be announced in the coming months and will include hands-on workshops, craft and culinary demonstrations, and a curated collection of food sample goods in the WAZA Shop – offering vivid and tactile encounters with Japanese food culture, design, and hospitality.

The first program to be announced is “Special Talk | Inside Japan’s Hyper-Realistic Food Replicas” taking place on September 18, 2025 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., inviting guests to step into the captivating world of shokuhin sampuru, Japan’s ultra-realistic food replicas that have become a cultural icon and a cherished part of the country’s culinary heritage. The event includes a presentation from special guest, Takashi Nakai of Iwasaki Co., Ltd., who will share firsthand insights into this fascinating craft.

Admission to the gallery, the library, and the Mindfulness Lounge at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5985341d-d2bb-4892-9583-7f232ce970df