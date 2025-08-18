Deltran Marks 60-Year Milestone as a Family-Owned Company

DELAND, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltran , a leading engineering and technology provider for automotive, powersport and marine products, marks 60 years of delivering durable, dependable power across the U.S.

Founded in 1965 in Central Florida, the company, originally named Deltona Transformer Corp., established a reputation for producing power conversion electronics, including transformers and electronic ballasts. However, in 1988, it faced an inflection point. The transformer space was flooded with competition, so it had to innovate. That’s when Deltran revolutionized battery care with the pioneering use of a microprocessor, marking the launch of Battery Tender ®, and establishing Deltran as a category creator.

This innovation didn’t just change the market — it redefined it. Since revolutionizing the category, Battery Tender has stood as the gold standard, setting the benchmark by which all others are measured. Today, it is a nationally recognized leader, trusted by millions to deliver unmatched solutions for vehicle battery maintenance.

This evolution from a transformer manufacturer to a battery maintenance pioneer is deeply rooted in family leadership. Now in its third generation of family ownership, the Prelec family continues to guide the company’s growth while staying grounded in the values that built the business. Over the years, Battery Tender has expanded far beyond its original product offering, introducing game-changing products like Charge N Start two-in-one jump starters and battery chargers, advanced solar charging systems, precision battery testers, EV charging solutions and smart lithium batteries. Serving the automotive, powersports, marine and RV markets, the brand continues to anticipate what’s next while evolving its lineup to keep drivers, riders and adventurers powered with confidence.

“Sixty years in, we’re proud of where we started and even more excited about where we’re going,” said Michael Prelec Jr., CEO of Deltran, parent company of Battery Tender. “Our family built this company on hard work and a future-focused mission around power conversion. Today, we’re building on that foundation as we move into the next evolution of smart, reliable power solutions.”

Looking ahead, Deltran is driving the future of connected charging technology, all while staying true to the values that have powered its success for 60 years.