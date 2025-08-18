Digital Culture Group Wins the 2025 Digiday Technology Awards “Best AI Tool” for Game-Changing ARI Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Culture Group (DCG), the award-winning ad tech innovator redefining how advertisers and agencies engage modern audiences, has been awarded the 2025 Digiday Technology Awards for its proprietary AI platform, Audience Resonance Index™ (ARI). The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the companies modernizing media and marketing through innovation, creativity, and measurable value.

ARI is a breakthrough AI platform engineered to decode subconscious motivators, predict cultural resonance, and surface emerging audience segments before media is deployed. Unlike traditional tools that rely on historical data, ARI uses real-time emotional and behavioral signals to anticipate campaign performance and optimize cultural alignment. Recognized in the “Best AI Tool” category, the award honors AI solutions that most effectively address specific tasks or functionalities, helping users accomplish business objectives. This accolade affirms Digital Culture Group’s role in advancing a more inclusive, predictive, and culturally intelligent future for advertising.

“This award solidifies what we’ve championed from day one: that culture is the most powerful performance driver in advertising,” said Crystal Foote, Founder and Head of Partnerships at Digital Culture Group. “ARI doesn’t just automate decisions; it helps brands resonate with people in meaningful ways. We’re honored to be recognized by Digiday for redefining what’s possible with AI technology.”

Since its launch, ARI has powered high-performing campaigns across telecom, retail, CPG, and more by aligning media to audience values and intent. Built to flex across categories, DCG’s proprietary platform adapts to any brand where emotion drives action. For Edmond’s Honor, a premium bourbon, ARI drove mid-funnel volume 3.2x above forecast and 6x higher dwell times in premium placements. ARI unveiled new potential audience targets, including ‘Culinary Culture Seekers,’ which unlocked offline expansion through food advisory partnerships and tasting events, proving the platform doesn’t just perform, it scales.

To learn more about ARI and Digital Culture Group’s culture-first approach to advertising innovation, visit digitalculture.group or contact hello@digitalculture.group to request a demo.

About Digital Culture Group (DCG)

Digital Culture Group is an NMSDC and WBENC-certified ad tech company powering authentic audience connections through data, culture and innovation. We help advertisers and agencies uncover untapped insights, craft resonant strategies and activate media that delivers lasting impact. Our evolving platform is built by bold thinkers and driven by a culture-first approach, fusing emotional intelligence with data precision to navigate an increasingly complex digital world. From enterprise brands to emerging disruptors, we deliver big-picture thinking and measurable results at every stage. Get in touch to learn more at hello@digitalculture.group .