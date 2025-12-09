Digital Culture Group Dominates Awards Season With Wins in AI Innovation

Adweek Tech Stack Awards Recognize DCG’s ARI-Driven Success with Edmond’s Honor Bourbon

DCG’s ARI Platform Wins Best AI Tool at 2025 Digiday Technology Awards for Redefining Audience Intelligence

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Culture Group (DCG), the award-winning ad tech innovator redefining how advertisers and agencies engage modern audiences, is closing out a milestone year defined by industry recognition across AI innovation, media strategy, and executive leadership. As the advertising ecosystem rethinks how to balance performance, privacy, and inclusivity, DCG has emerged as a standout—offering a new blueprint for what emotionally intelligent, future-ready technology can look like.

“We built ARI to show what real AI-powered insight can unlock—not just for performance, but for deeper audience connection,” said Crystal Foote, Founder and Head of Partnerships at Digital Culture Group. “Too much of advertising is reactive. ARI helps brands understand emotional drivers upfront, so they can lead with relevance, not assumptions. That’s the future of media—and it’s already here.”

ARI earns acclaim for decoding emotional intent and delivering measurable results

DCG’s proprietary platform, Audience Resonance Index™ (ARI), earned dual recognition this year as a breakthrough in AI-powered advertising from:

Adweek’s inaugural Adweek Tech Stack Awards for the Strategic AI / Platform category, which celebrates AI-driven platforms that deliver strategic—not just tactical—transformation across organizations. ARI was recognized for its campaign with Edmond’s Honor , where the platform drove 3.2x higher mid-funnel volume and 6x longer dwell times, exemplifying how cultural insight can directly power performance.

category, which celebrates AI-driven platforms that deliver strategic—not just tactical—transformation across organizations. ARI was recognized for its campaign with , where the platform drove 3.2x higher mid-funnel volume and 6x longer dwell times, exemplifying how cultural insight can directly power performance. Digiday’s Technology Awards as the 2025 Best AI Tool which honors AI solutions that most effectively address specific tasks or functionalities, helping users accomplish business objectives. This recognition affirms ARI’s role in advancing a more inclusive, predictive, and emotionally intelligent future for advertising.





“ARI flips data into momentum,” said Dia Simms, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Pronghorn. “It’s powering smarter ideas, faster decisions and measurable upside for Edmond’s Honor Bourbon. We are delighted with how ARI fuels our brand growth.”

DCG and its ARI platform were also named finalists at the 2025 Digiday Awards for Best Internal Use of AI and AI Leader of the Year, further validating the platform’s transformative role within the organization and across the industry.

Foote’s leadership recognized with top honors from Ad Age and She Runs It

Foote’s personal impact has mirrored the company’s rise. This year, she was named one of Ad Age’s Leading Women and selected as a She Runs It “Changing the Game” honoree—individual accolades that underscore her influence at the intersection of innovation, leadership, and cultural change.

At the She Runs It ceremony, Foote was honored in the No Apologies category, which celebrates visionaries who create entirely new business models or reshape market dynamics. Her recognition as one of Ad Age’s Leading Women highlighted her bold entrance into the ad tech space, launching the Company with just $300, a LinkedIn post, and her influence as a founder building a purpose-driven company that is redefining how brands engage through consumer culture.

With a growing portfolio of clients, data partnerships, and category-defining AI capabilities, DCG is poised to scale its mission: turning cultural resonance into measurable growth.

To learn more about ARI and Digital Culture Group’s culture-first approach to advertising innovation, visit digitalculture.group or contact hello@digitalculture.group to request a demo.

About Digital Culture Group (DCG)

Digital Culture Group is an NMSDC and WBENC-certified ad tech company powering authentic audience connections through data, culture and innovation. We help advertisers and agencies uncover untapped insights, craft resonant strategies and activate media that delivers lasting impact. Our evolving platform is built by bold thinkers and driven by a culture-first approach, fusing emotional intelligence with data precision to navigate an increasingly complex digital world. From enterprise brands to emerging disruptors, we deliver big-picture thinking and measurable results at every stage. Get in touch to learn more at hello@digitalculture.group .

ABOUT EDMOND’S HONOR

Edmond's Honor is a premium bourbon whiskey that delivers an exceptional experience in every glass. Crafted with meticulous artistry and enriched with Madagascar vanilla, our Bourbon offers a complex and sumptuous flavor profile. Inspired by the untold story of botanist Edmond Albius, who revolutionized vanilla cultivation, Edmond's Honor celebrates the richness of history and the power of artistry and discovery. Barrel-aged to perfection, each pour invites exploration and connection with the past, while enhancing appreciation for the present. Edmond's Honor is a tribute to the art of Bourbon. A story in every pour. What's Your Story?

ABOUT PRONGHORN

Pronghorn is a standalone business focused on creating a template for effectively diversifying any industry. Starting with the spirits industry, Pronghorn is laying the groundwork to develop a scalable methodology that can be applied to other industries and communities in the future. By leveraging capital investment, incubation, and recruitment initiatives, Pronghorn is actively building this template by accelerating access to the spirits industry for underrepresented businesses and individuals. Co-founded by industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn, Pronghorn embodies the endurance and speed of its namesake, the fastest land mammal in North America. Pronghorn believes that creating meaningful, lasting change is a marathon, not a sprint.

Media Contact

Brittany Tibaldi/Nicole Fuchs

btibaldi@kcsa.com / nfuchs@kcsa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c22eacdc-7b3a-4a2b-bc34-b2eed3d0cc29