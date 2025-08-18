Aromatic Market Size Will Attain USD 40.48 Billion by 2034 Growing at 5.50% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Aromatic Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aromatic Market By Type (P-Xylene, O-Xylene, Toluene, Benzene, and Others), By Application (Additive, Solvent), By Industry (Paint & Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global aromatic market size was valued at around USD 26.38 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 40.48 billion by 2034.”

Aromatic Market Overview:

Aromatic compounds are a group of chemical compounds classified by the existence of one or more benzene rings or similar ring structures with conjugated π-electrons, which offer exceptional chemical properties and optimal stability. They are extensively used in industries due to their significance in generating plastics, solvents, synthetic fibers, and pharmaceuticals. The global aromatic market is poised for notable growth owing to the surging demand from the polymers and plastics industry, progress of the packaging industry, and speedy urbanization and industrialization.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 26.38 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 40.48 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.50% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries, Sinopec Corporation, ExxonMobil Chemical, TotalEnergies SE, Shell Chemicals, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Industry, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the aromatic market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.50% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The aromatic market size was worth around $ 26.38 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 40.48 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on type, the benzene segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of application, the additive segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of industry, the chemicals segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Aromatic Market: Growth Drivers

The aromatic market, encompassing both aromatic chemicals and aromatic compounds, is experiencing substantial growth driven by a diverse range of factors. A key driver is the increasing demand from a wide array of end-use industries. The plastics and polymers sector, for instance, relies heavily on aromatics like benzene, toluene, and xylene as essential feedstocks for products used in packaging, construction, and the automotive industry. The pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries are also major consumers, with aromatic compounds serving as crucial building blocks for drug synthesis, flavors, and fragrances.

Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are fueling the market's expansion. This is leading to a surge in demand for aromatic-based products in sectors like automotive manufacturing, construction, and chemicals. The shift towards lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles is also driving the use of lightweight aromatic-derived plastics and synthetic rubbers.

Aromatic Market: Segmentation

The global aromatic market is segmented based on type, application, industry, and region.

Based on type, the global aromatic industry is divided into P-Xylene, O-Xylene, toluene, benzene, and others. The benzene segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period because it is very important building block in the chemical industry and it widely used to produce several crucial downstream chemicals.

Based on application, the global aromatic market is segmented into additive and solvent. The additive segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant rate, as additives are extensively used to manufacture performance-enhancing additives for lubricants, coatings, and plastics.

Based on industry, the global market is segmented into paint & coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. The chemicals segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market because aromatics like xylenes, toluene, and benzene are essential raw materials that help produce various types of downstream chemical products like synthetic fibers, solvents, resins, and plastics.

Why does Asia Pacific outperform other regions in the global aromatic market?

Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant position in the global aromatic market owing to the expanding packaging and automotive industries, availability of infrastructure, and raw materials. And a rising consumer goods market. The automotive sector in APAC is progressing remarkably and speedily, with the increasing production of durable and lightweight components sourced from aromatic chemicals.

Concurrently, the packaging sector is progressing because of the growing food & beverage and e-commerce industries. Additionally, changing lifestyles and rising disposable income in APAC are fueling the demand for consumer products like textiles, electronics, and household products.

Aromatic Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global aromatic market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global aromatic market include;

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries

Sinopec Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

TotalEnergies SE

Shell Chemicals

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LG Chem

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

DOW Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

The global aromatic market is segmented as follows:

By Type

P-Xylene

O-Xylene

Toluene

Benzene

Others

By Application

Additive

Solvent

By Industry

Paint & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



