Plotly’s Product Innovation and Customer Adoption Position Company for Strong Second Half of 2025

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly , the leading provider of AI-native data apps, today announced continued strong momentum across all areas of the business during the first half of 2025. Plotly closed a record number of six-figure deals in Q2. The company also released multiple product updates, garnered key industry recognition, and continued its industry thought leadership efforts.

“Enterprises across nearly every industry acknowledge their struggle to achieve the depth and breadth of insight they need from their data,” said Domenic Ravita, Vice President of Marketing, Plotly. “Our continued growth reflects our success at making it significantly easier and faster for data & AI teams, industry scientists, and business users to securely build AI-powered data apps that enable them to improve efficiency and productivity, better satisfy customers, and accelerate innovation. We are especially pleased that our early access program for our new Plotly Studio is already oversubscribed, demonstrating the confidence our customers have in the ability of our solutions to help them get more from their data.”

Growth & Adoption

Closed a record number of six-figure deals in Q2

1.3 billion total downloads of Plotly open source with daily downloads more than doubling in the period

Thousands of sign-ups for Plotly Studio and Plotly Cloud in the early access program



Product Innovation

OSS releases: Plotly v6.2.0, Plotly Dash v3.2.0 and Plotly.js v3.1 with updates to mapping geodata

In April, Plotly released Dash Enterprise 5.7, adding advanced AI chatbot capabilities that seamlessly integrate into the development workspace. This feature helps business users make informed decisions by simplifying complex visualizations with context-based, conversational answers, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and privacy.

that seamlessly integrate into the development workspace. This feature helps business users make informed decisions by simplifying complex visualizations with context-based, conversational answers, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and privacy. In June, the company unveiled Plotly Studio in early access, an agentic AI analytics application that automatically generates beautiful visual data apps in just two minutes using nothing but datasets, alongside Plotly Cloud, a unified platform to share and manage apps. Plotly Studio requires virtually zero learning curve—users need only two minutes and a dataset to create professional applications that reveal new insights. No prompt hacking, terminal navigation, or Python installation required. Yet the generated Python code provides unprecedented analytical capabilities unseen in traditional BI tools, unlocking collaboration between coders and stakeholders, domain experts, and managers.



Industry Recognition

Plotly was honored as a Bronze Stevie Award Winner in the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution – Other category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®, the premier business awards program in the U.S.



Thought Leadership

During the first half of 2025, Plotly participated in several events to educate enterprises and developers on the latest advances in the data app development industry. These included:

Resources

To learn more about the future of data apps and join the 5,000+ companies that use Plotly:

About Plotly

Plotly is a leading provider of open-source graphing libraries and enterprise-grade analytics solutions. Its flagship product, Dash Enterprise, enables organizations to build scalable and interactive data apps that drive impactful decision-making. Plotly offers Plotly Studio, an AI-native desktop application that automatically generates beautiful interactive data apps using nothing but datasets, alongside Plotly Cloud, a unified platform to share and manage apps. To learn more about Plotly, visit our website at http://www.plotly.com

Plotly Studio, Plotly Cloud, and Plotly Dash Enterprise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Plotly. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

