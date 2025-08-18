JPTE Secures Joint Venture Partnership with Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Limited

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (“JP3E”) (OTC: JPTE), is proud to announce an update on the formation of a new partnership with Hong Kong company Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Limited. JP3E and Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Ltd. have agreed to terms for the formation of a new supply chain and value-added services partnership. This relationship will also provide a reliable delivery of strategic high value, high purity minerals, and materials needed for the production of advanced electronics and components for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor industry, along with other sophisticated technology products.

Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Limited has a successful 30-year business history and is an expert in manufacturing supply chain solutions for advanced materials. It is a subsidiary of Swiss AMG Holdings in Switzerland.

Raymond Ho, CEO of Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Limited, said: “The partnership with JP3E provides access to specialized contract manufacturers and semiconductor fabricators in the USA and Korea where JP3E has established excellent relationships. The evolution of high-speed Data Centers and AI expansion allows JP3E to source and provide the necessary materials to these customers. We are very excited about these prospects,” said Ho.

John K. Park, CEO of JP3E, stated: “This joint Venture with Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Ltd. will provide JP3E with the necessary funding to complete and consummate many of these profitable commodity contracts.”

About Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Ltd.

Swiss AMG Asia Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of Swiss AMG Holdings in Switzerland. We're more than an energy trading house; we're a nexus of market acumen and technological innovation. We navigate energy markets with agility, optimizing reliability and profitability. Yet, our ambitions transcend commerce. We're catalyzing breakthroughs in graphene energy storage, green hydrogen, and quantum encryption to revolutionize the energy landscape. Our approach to quantum-resistant cryptography nullifies risks posed by quantum computer attacks. This, coupled with AI deployment for unique market insights, makes us the architects of a cleaner, more efficient, and secure energy future. https://www.swissamg.com/

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets. With its acquisition of MetaRock https://www.metarock.co.kr/en/index.html, JP3E is positioned to become a global leader in commodity transactions, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions transcending numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

Company Contact:

John K. Park, CEO, President, and Chairman

john.park@jp3eholdings.com

732-241-0598 (Office)

Websites: https://www.jp3e.com/

https://www.jp3eholdings.com/

X: https://x.com/SpoozInc

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.