Hapbee Secures Strategic Backing and Commercial Agreement to Enter Multi-Billion Dollar Asian Wellness Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies Inc. (“Hapbee” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF | FWB: HA1) today announced that Smile Group, a prominent Asia‑based venture builder and growth partner, has made a strategic investment in Hapbee and entered into a commercial agreement to launch Hapbee’s digital wellness platform across Asia.

The partnership will initially focus on Singapore and India, two rapidly growing wellness markets, with expansion planned into other regions of Asia.

Smile Group brings over two decades of expertise in launching and scaling category-defining technology ventures and has supported the regional growth of global brands including Airbnb and Snap. Smile Group recently expanded into the health tech space with the launch of their dedicated HealthTech Venture Builder led by former AstraZeneca & Boehringer Ingelheim MD Gagandeep Singh Bedi to focus on high-growth wellness and preventive healthcare startups across Asia.

“We are delighted to partner with Hapbee to bring their innovative bio‑streaming wellness technology to consumers in Asia,” said Harish Bahl, Founder & CEO of Smile Group. “Our experience in building tech-forward ventures, combined with Hapbee’s unique product offering, creates a strong foundation to meet the region’s growing demand for wellness solutions.”

The strategic partnership will leverage Smile Group’s deep market knowledge, operational infrastructure, and expertise in consumer technology & brand building to accelerate Hapbee’s entry and adoption in Asia.

“Smile Group is an ideal partner for Hapbee’s international expansion,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “Their expertise in consumer tech, and recent focus on leveraging AI in preventive health tech align perfectly with our mission. We see significant opportunity to grow Hapbee’s presence in markets such as Singapore and India, where consumers are increasingly seeking innovative ways to enhance their well‑being.”

Smile Group will be investing $675,000 in Hapbee’s non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 10,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one subordinate voting common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.15 CAD for three years from the date of issuance.

The closing date will be on or about August 20, 2025, or such later date as the Company may determine. Closing will be subject to receipt of conditional approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

About Smile Group

Smile Group is a technology investor and operator, focused on scaling global ventures in high growth markets. The group has venture-built several notable ventures including Zupee, India’s largest real-money gaming company; SingleInterface, a fast-growing O2O SaaS platform; and Tyroo, a media SaaS venture.

Headquartered in Singapore and rooted in New Delhi, Smile Group has played a pivotal role in the Asian expansion of global brands such as Airbnb, Hive, Snap & Twitter.

Driven by its “founders scaling founders” principle, Smile Group combines proprietary capital with deep operational expertise, empowering startups with the tools to scale sustainably and lead in competitive markets. The group’s current priorities are all things AI and preventive healthcare.

About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies is a digital wellness company pioneering ultra-low frequency bio-streaming. Its wearable platform empowers users to choose how they want to feel – sleep, calm, focused, alert and more - without ingesting substances. Trusted by professional athletes, wellness experts, and peak performers, Hapbee helps users take control of their mental state, naturally.

Learn more at www.hapbee.com

Availability for U.S. Investors

Hapbee Technologies Inc. is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HAPB and is also available to U.S. investors via the OTC Markets under the symbol HAPBF. Hapbee shares can be acquired through any brokerage that supports OTC securities.

Forward‑Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Hapbee’s anticipated expansion in Asia, the expected benefits of the strategic partnership with Smile Group, and growth opportunities in wellness markets. Forward‑looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Hapbee undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking information except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, closing of the offering; anticipated product development, consumer confidence and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

