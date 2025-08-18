TalkingParents Hosts Raising Resilient Kids Through Co-Parenting Event

Fort Walton Beach, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading co-parenting service, TalkingParents, is hosting a Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar in September. Raising Resilient Kids Through Co-Parenting will be a live presentation and Q&A session featuring clinical psychologist, therapist, and award-winning author, Dr. JoAnne Pedro-Carroll. She will explore parenting strategies that help children build long-term resilience in co-parenting environments. Attendees can also expect discussion centered on tools for effective communication, understanding and responding to children’s emotions, managing big feelings, staying focused on the bigger picture, and much more.

"As couples grieve the loss of their marriage, strong emotions often erupt or hover just beneath the surface. Turbulent emotions often make it difficult to resolve differences calmly. Constant exposure to unresolved conflict can be perilous for children, so it is critical for parents to learn how to manage it."

-Dr. JoAnne Pedro-Carroll

For three decades, Dr. Pedro-Carroll has worked with families in transition—couples who are ending their partnerships, and children who deeply experience their parents’ separation, divorce, or remarriage. She is renowned internationally for helping children and parents navigate life changes with resilience and consults with groups like Netflix, Skydance Studios, and Sesame Street.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents Raising Resilient Kids Through Co-Parenting Wednesday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.





About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

