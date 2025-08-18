Circana Reveals 2025 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners at XChange

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER — Aug. 18, 2025 — Circana , LLC has announced the winners of its eighth annual B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards. The awards celebrate brands that have either achieved the top revenue or secured the highest market share point change in the U.S., as reported by Circana’s Reseller Tracking Service which sources point-of-sale data provided by many of the largest technology resellers in America.

“It is a pleasure to continue to recognize the top performers in the B2B Technology industry during Xchange, highlighting their leadership and impact,” said Kate Roe-Semyon, President, IT & B2B Tech Practice at Circana. “B2B Technology revenue has had a positive start to the year, and those tailwinds are expected to continue to fuel industry performance amid swirling headwinds. This year’s winners represent the industry’s resilience, significance and innovation. Congratulations to all our 2025 winners!”

“It is our pleasure to once again partner with Circana on their eighth B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards, recognizing our industry’s leading brands. Shining a light on our industry’s top performers not only acknowledges their achievements and success, but also distinguishes their contributions of innovation and significance to the industry as a whole,” said Bill Jones, President, Communities at The Channel Company.

The 2025 B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards include six categories and recognize up to three winners per category based on year-over-year market share dollar change, annual dollar sales and revenue growth percentage for brands between $25 million and $100 million:

Best of Channel – Hardware. Based on all brands across Circana’s 187 B2B technology hardware subcategories.

Based on all brands across Circana’s 187 B2B technology hardware subcategories. Best of Channel – Software. Based on all brands across our 13 B2B technology software subcategories.

Based on all brands across our 13 B2B technology software subcategories. Best of Channel – Small Business. Leveraging vertical data, this identifies sales to small businesses (1-99 users) and captures all hardware and software products.

Leveraging vertical data, this identifies sales to small businesses (1-99 users) and captures all hardware and software products. Cybersecurity. Includes Circana categories: data loss prevention and endpoint protection software, gateway and firewall software, identity and access management software, security information and event management (SIEM) software, and network security hardware.

Includes Circana categories: data loss prevention and endpoint protection software, gateway and firewall software, identity and access management software, security information and event management (SIEM) software, and network security hardware. Commercial Displays/Monitors. Displays designed specifically for commercial use include digital signage and displays built for business, industrial or educational purposes, such as presentation displays and interactive whiteboards. Monitors are non-3D native devices whose main purpose is to display text and graphics generated by a computer. These can include CRT, LCD and plasma displays.

Displays designed specifically for commercial use include digital signage and displays built for business, industrial or educational purposes, such as presentation displays and interactive whiteboards. Monitors are non-3D native devices whose main purpose is to display text and graphics generated by a computer. These can include CRT, LCD and plasma displays. Storage & Data Protection Software. Includes data protection and recovery software that supports both physical systems and virtual infrastructure. Data protection and recovery software encompasses backup and recovery, virtual machine (VM) backup, continuous data protection, replication, system migration, archival and cloud backup.

2025 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners

Highest U.S. Market Point Share Change (YOY)

Category Winner Commercial Displays/Monitors ViewSonic Storage and Data Protection Software Rubrik Cybersecurity Zscaler Best of the Channel –Small Business Dell Best of the Channel – Hardware Apple Best of the Channel – Software Palo Alto

Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2025

Top U.S. Revenue

Category Winner Commercial Displays/Monitors Dell Storage and Data Protection Software Nutanix Cybersecurity Palo Alto Best of the Channel – Small Business Microsoft Best of the Channel – Hardware HP Best of the Channel – Software Microsoft

Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2025

U.S. Emerging Leaders

(Revenue growth percentage for brands between $25M and $100M)

Category Winner Best of the Channel – Small Business Elo Best of the Channel – Hardware NVIDIA Best of the Channel – Software VAST Data

Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2025

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.