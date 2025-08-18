BexBack Empowers Traders with 100x Leverage, No-KYC Access, and Double Deposit Bonus





SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack Exchange has launched an exclusive promotion to help traders capture the opportunities of the ongoing crypto bull market. New users can enjoy a $50 Welcome Bonus and a 100% deposit bonus , while all traders benefit from up to 100x leverage and no KYC requirements. This combination of flexibility, security, and rewards makes BexBack one of the most attractive platforms for both new and seasoned traders.

1. Why Use 100x Leverage to Trade Crypto Futures?

Leverage trading allows traders to maximize their market exposure with a fraction of the capital. With 100x leverage , a deposit of just 0.01 BTC gives access to positions worth 1 BTC. This magnifies potential profits even from small price movements. For example, a 5% rise in Bitcoin can translate into a 500% return on leveraged positions.

Of course, leverage also amplifies risks, which is why BexBack equips traders with features such as zero spreads, no slippage, and fast execution to make high-leverage trading smoother and more efficient.

2. Who Should Use a No-KYC Exchange?

BexBack’s No-KYC policy is designed for traders who value privacy and speed. By removing the lengthy verification process, users can deposit, trade, and withdraw instantly. This is especially appealing for:

Traders who prioritize anonymity and don’t want to share personal documents.



and don’t want to share personal documents. Active traders who want to seize opportunities quickly without delays.



without delays. Global users from regions where strict KYC procedures make trading difficult.



3. How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

The 100% deposit bonus instantly doubles the trading power of users who deposit more than 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT in a single transaction. While the bonus cannot be directly withdrawn, it can be used as margin to open larger positions and reduce liquidation risks.

Profits generated from trading with the bonus are fully withdrawable, giving traders a real edge in volatile markets.

4. What Advantages Does BexBack Offer?

Up to 100x Leverage on 50+ crypto futures contracts, including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP.



on 50+ crypto futures contracts, including BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP. No KYC Required – start trading instantly.



– start trading instantly. 100% Deposit Bonus + $50 Welcome Bonus – boost your capital and trading power.



– boost your capital and trading power. Fast Execution – no slippage, no spread.



– no slippage, no spread. Low Costs – funding fee charged only once per day.



– funding fee charged only once per day. Demo Account – practice risk-free with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds.



– practice risk-free with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds. Global Coverage – trusted by 500,000+ users across 200 countries.



– trusted by 500,000+ users across 200 countries. Affiliate Rewards – earn up to 50% commission.



5. What is BexBack?

BexBack is a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives platform, headquartered in Singapore with global offices. The exchange is registered as a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business), ensuring compliance and trust. With its combination of high leverage, generous bonuses, and seamless user experience, BexBack has quickly grown into a platform trusted by traders worldwide.

6. Build Your First Crypto Fortune

If you missed out on the last bull run, this is your chance to catch up. With 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus, and a $50 Welcome Bonus (deposit ≥ 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT and complete one trade within 7 days), BexBack provides all the tools you need to build your first fortune in crypto trading.

Sign Up Now on BexBack — Break the 100x Leverage and KYC Barriers, Get Double Deposit Bonus and $50 Welcome Bonus Instantly

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d699449-be46-4d63-9201-97eff42926cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff399026-cef1-4391-b0f8-d5818545f850

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d603f1e-c173-41f8-a5cf-a9f96da6039b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d27ddf7c-e9bf-4c0f-83ba-944a82a6bfd0