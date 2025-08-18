Solar Water Pump Systems Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 5.76 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.45 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.76 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2025 to 2032. Solar water pumps utilize photovoltaic panels to convert sunlight into electricity for pumping water, offering an efficient alternative to grid power or diesel generators. These systems provide a cost-effective and reliable water supply, with market growth driven by government subsidies and incentives, declining solar panel costs, rising electricity prices, and increasing groundwater depletion.

Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global solar water pump systems market size is expected to grow nearly 2.45 over the forecast period, totaling USD 5.76 Bn by 2032, up from USD 2.45 Bn in 2025.

Global demand for solar water pumps is slated to rise at a robust CAGR of 13% between 2025 and 2032.

Agriculture remains the most lucrative application, accounting for 35% of the global solar water pump systems market share in 2025.

North America remains at the epicentre of solar water pump systems market growth, capturing a share of 41.3% by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 22.7% in 2025, is expected to remain the second-leading market for solar water pump systems during the forecast period.

Favorable Government Policies and Incentives Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new solar water pump systems market analysis highlights major factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is favorable government policies and incentives.

Governments across the globe are constantly promoting the adoption of solar pumps through financial incentives. For instance, India's PM-KUSUM scheme provides farmers with subsidies for solar irrigation pumps to cut diesel use and boost irrigation efficiency.

Similarly, nations like the United Kingdom and China are introducing subsidy programs to encourage the use of solar-powered irrigation systems. This will continue to provide impetus for the growth of solar water pump systems market in the coming years.

High Initial Cost Limiting Solar Water Pump Systems Market Growth

The future solar water pump systems market outlook looks bright. However, high upfront costs might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Solar water pump systems are quite expensive compared to conventional electric or diesel pumps. This cost barrier may dampen overall solar water pump systems market demand, especially across developing as well as underdeveloped regions.

Declining Costs of Solar Technology Unlocking New Growth Prospects

Solar panel costs are decreasing significantly. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed that solar PV system prices have declined by over 80% in the last decade. This is making solar water pumps more affordable, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the target market.

Impact of AI on the Solar Water Pump Systems Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is turning out to be a powerful tool in the solar water pump systems market. It enhances efficiency and reliability as well as improves predictive maintenance capabilities.

AI-powered systems have the tendency to optimize energy consumption by adjusting pump operation based on real-time weather conditions, water demand, and solar irradiance. This reduces operational costs and maximizes performance.

AI-driven monitoring and diagnostics help detect potential faults early, minimizing downtime as well as extending system lifespan. Thus, rising adoption of AI in solar water pump systems is expected to boost the target market.

Emerging Solar Water Pump Systems Market Trends

Rising emphasis on environmental sustainability is fueling demand for solar water pump systems. These pumps are environmentally friendly, courtesy of which they reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable water management practices.

Water scarcity in the agriculture sector is creating a fertile ground for the solar water pump systems market expansion. Solar water pump systems are becoming ideal irrigation solutions to tackle water scarcity issue. They provide a reliable water source for agricultural activities.

Increasing energy costs will likely create growth prospects for manufacturers of solar water pump systems during the forecast period. High electricity and fuel prices are making traditional water pumping systems less economical. Solar water pumps offer a cost-effective alternative by reducing operational expenses and providing energy independence.

Continuous technological advancements are making solar water pumps more efficient as well as reliable. For instance, companies are using IoT sensors for remote monitoring of pump performance. These innovations will contribute to market expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global solar water pump systems industry is poised to exhibit robust growth, owing to rising government incentives, water scarcity, rising energy costs, and advancements in solar pumping technologies,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Solar Water Pump Systems Market

Event Description and Impact Global Climate Policy Updates (2024–2025) Description: IRENA reports that nations are increasing solar adoption post-COP28. Impact: This is leading to more government support and financial help for solar technologies, like solar-powered water pumps used in farming. Agricultural Water Scarcity in India (2023–2025) Description: Groundwater levels in states like Punjab and Rajasthan fell below critical limits, prompting the Indian government to launch PM-KUSUM Phase II, emphasizing solar-powered irrigation. Impact: This will likely boost sales of solar water pump systems in the nation. Technological Innovation Description: Companies like SunCulture and Lorentz have introduced IoT-enabled solar pumps with AI-based predictive maintenance and water usage monitoring. Impact: These technologies have the tendency to help reduce operational costs and increase efficiency.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the solar water pump system market report:

Lorentz

Grundfos

Tata Power Solar

Shakti Pumps

CRI Pumps

USL

Lubi Electronics

Bright Solar

Solar Power & Pump Co

JISL

JNTech

ADA

Hanergy

Dankoff Solar

Rainbow Power Co

Greenmax Technology

SunEdison

Megha Engineering

Solartech

Key Developments

In January 2025, CRI Pumps secured a ₹754 crore contract from the MSEDCL to supply 25,000 solar pumping systems. This investment is part of the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKP) scheme.

In April 2024, ABB introduced the ABB ACQ80 variable speed drive (VSD) for sustainable water pumping. This innovative solar drive is intended to meet rising demand for solar photovoltaic powered water pumping systems.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Submersible Surface Floating Others

By Power Rating Up to 3HP 3 to 10HP Above 10HP

By Design Type AC Pump DC Pump Submersible Pump Fountain Pump Others

By Application Agriculture Drinking Water Municipal Engineering Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



