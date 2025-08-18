Dogfish Head Debuts NEW Variety Pack Featuring Crowd-Sourced Fan-Favorites

MILTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogfish Head invites drinkers to rediscover some of its first brews with the debut of its new, crowd-sourced Rewind Variety Pack. Offering a blast from the past, Dogfish Head’s Rewind Variety Pack is a limited-time-only 12pk/12oz can assortment of four off-centered ales, two of which were voted on by Dogfish Head’s social media followers.

“Late last year, we put the call out to our 1.3M fans on sosh to help us decide which beers to bring out of the archives and include in our ‘Rewind’ Variety Pack,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “After sifting through hundreds of comments, the winners were clear, and they were some of our first-ever commercially brewed beers – Raison D’Etre and Chicory Stout.”

Now hitting shelves from coast-to-coast, Dogfish Head’s Rewind Variety Pack includes not only Raison D’Etre and Chicory Stout, but Punkin Ale and 60 Minute IPA, too. With three cans of each featured beer, the Rewind Variety Pack has something for everyone to enjoy.

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV) : First brewed in 2003, 60 Minute IPA is for those craft beer lovers seeking a true classic. Possibly Dogfish Head’s best-known beer, it is a fantastically hoppy yet beautifully balanced IPA crafted using the brewery’s proprietary process of continual hopping.

: First brewed in 2003, 60 Minute IPA is for those craft beer lovers seeking a true classic. Possibly Dogfish Head’s best-known beer, it is a fantastically hoppy yet beautifully balanced IPA crafted using the brewery’s proprietary process of continual hopping. Punkin Ale (7.0% ABV) : All you pumpkin-spiced fans, look no further! First brewed in 1994, a year before Dogfish Head opened its doors, Punkin Ale is a full-bodied brown ale with smooth hits of real pumpkin, brown sugar and spices.

: All you pumpkin-spiced fans, look no further! First brewed in 1994, a year before Dogfish Head opened its doors, Punkin Ale is a full-bodied brown ale with smooth hits of real pumpkin, brown sugar and spices. Raison D’Etre (8.0% ABV) : First brewed in 1996, Raison D’Etre is a deep mahogany-colored, Belgian-style brown ale brewed with beet sugar and raisins for a tipple similar to a Bordeaux wine … but the beer version.

: First brewed in 1996, Raison D’Etre is a deep mahogany-colored, Belgian-style brown ale brewed with beet sugar and raisins for a tipple similar to a Bordeaux wine … but the beer version. Chicory Stout (5.2% ABV) : One of Dogfish Head’s first commercially brewed beers, Chicory Stout debuted in 1995, the year Dogfish Head was founded. It is a dark beer crafted with roasted chicory, licorice root and organic Mexican coffee for a slightly dry, medium-bodied brew with roasty notes of coffee, vanilla and licorice.

“While Raison D’Etre and Chicory Stout rose to the top, there was another beer that kept popping up in our feeds – Liquid Truth Serum,” adds Calagione. “A favorite of mine, and many other Dogfish coworkers, we decided to bring that one back, too! I cannot tell a lie ... Liquid Truth Serum is one of the best IPAs I’ve ever had ...”

Making its comeback as part of Dogfish Head’s Small Batch Series, a selection of limited-release beers, Liquid Truth Serum is now hitting taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans, in select East Coast markets. An unfiltered and unfettered American IPA, Liquid Truth Serum (7.0% ABV) was first brewed in 2016, quickly staking its claim as a fan favorite. A beer bursting with all the hops, it is brewed using a unique process that incorporates hops in four states – whole leaf, liquefied, pelletized and powdered. A delicious and blissfully inefficient IPA, Liquid Truth Serum is full of citrusy, tropical notes for a truthfully hoppy beer that isn’t deceptively bitter … honest!

For more information about Dogfish Head and its beers, please visit www.dogfish.com. Track down Dogfish Head’s beers using the brewery’s Fish Finder.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

