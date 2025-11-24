Rounding Out Its 30th Year, Dogfish Head Launches “Drrrty Thrrrty” Collaboration with CREEM Magazine – You’ll love it, we SWEAR!

MILTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rounding out its 30th birthday year, Dogfish Head launches a celebratory collaboration with CREEM Magazine, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine.” The collaboration centers on Dogfish Head’s sponsorship of a special “Drrrty Thrrrty” playlist, exclusively curated by CREEM Magazine’s editorial team, and the launch of a complementary, limited-edition dirty martini canned cocktail.

CREEM Magazine’s “Drrrty Thrrrty” Playlist, Sponsored by Dogfish Head

What do Dogfish Head and rock ‘n’ roll have in common? A rebellious spirit rooted in adventurous exploration that defies industrial and societal norms. Sponsored by Dogfish Head, CREEM Magazine’s “Drrrty Thrrrty” playlist celebrates that shared counterculture in an unexpected way – by shining the spotlight on the 30 dirtiest rock ‘n’ roll songs to ever be released. Check it out in the Winter 2025 issue of CREEM, but be warned … it is not for the faint of heart!

“Similarly to the ways Dogfish Head’s unique approach to brewing with culinary ingredients once insulted craft beer traditionalists in our early years, there will likely be songs on CREEM’s ‘Drrrty Thrrrty’ playlist that are sure to offend some folks. We know that and this is your official parental advisory, if you choose to hit play on this epically naughty 30-song aural-journey,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “And we feel there’s no better way for us to close out our 30th birthday year – our ‘Drrrty Thrrrty’ – than by giving the middle finger to the status quo and celebrating off-centered expressionism in one of its purest forms: rock ‘n’ roll music.”

Limited-Edition, Ready-to-Drink “Drrrty Thrrrty” Dirty Martini Canned Cocktail

But that’s not all! To pair with their “Drrrty Thrrrty” playlist, Dogfish Head and CREEM Magazine will debut a “Drrrty Thrrrty” dirty martini canned cocktail. To make this savory sipper, Dogfish Head’s Awe Spray Vodka was first macerated on fresh rosemary, blanched garlic cloves and red chili pepper flakes. It was then blended with olive brine from Greece and a house-made vermouth created using an herbal tincture imported from Italy. The resulting “Drrrty Thrrrty” dirty martini canned cocktail boasts herbaceous notes of rosemary and garlic rounded out by salty umami flavors and a lingering warmth from the chilis.

Priced at $19.99 per 4pk/12oz cans, this limited-edition offering will be available at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware locations, as well as nationwide via Give Them Beer, beginning Thursday, December 11. At 19.5% ABV, each 12oz can includes two servings, and is best enjoyed chilled, garnished with olives.

“Most brands like to play it safe and boring in their marketing, but when Dogfish Head told us they wanted to get dirty and celebrate their 30th, we knew it was time to let our freak flag fly,” said John Martin, CEO of CREEM Magazine. “Writing about our favorite dirty rock songs? We could do that all day. And more than one of these bands on the list have played on the Bowery, so there’s no better place for a party.”

SAVE THE DATE – “Drrrty Thrrrty” Launch Party & Concert on Bowery in New York City

To celebrate their collaboration, Dogfish Head and CREEM Magazine will hit Manhattan, heading down to the Bowery, New York City’s most iconic rock ‘n’ roll street, to host a “Drrrty Thrrrty” launch party on Thursday, December 11. The event will offer those 21+ attendees a first-taste of the Dogfish Head x CREEM Magazine “Drrrty Thrrrty” dirty martini to be sipped alongside live performances that embody rock ‘n’ roll’s dirty spirit. Here’s what folks can expect!

8 p.m. – Doors open to ticket holders.

– Doors open to ticket holders. 8:30 p.m. – Opening act takes the stage.

– Opening act takes the stage. 9:15 p.m. – Headliner performance begins.

Details on featured bands and ticket sales to be announced at a later date. Keep an eye on Dogfish Head’s social channels for more information. Must be 21+ at attend.

For more on Dogfish Head and CREEM, please visit www.dogfish.com and www.creem.com respectively.

XXX

DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

CREEM MAGAZINE:

During its initial twenty-year run, Detroit's legendary CREEM Magazine launched the careers of countless iconic music journalists and bands, while never hesitating to lampoon those who took themselves too seriously. Today's CREEM, still America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine, is powered by the next generation of cage-rattling truth tellers and provocateurs, and delivers the best content, merchandise, and experiences to rock 'n' roll fans of all ages. Boy Howdy!

Attachment