Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Announces Season-ALE Lineup of Beverages

MILTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the winter weather ahead, Dogfish Head unveils its lineup of seasonal offerings. Featuring a mix of new products and longtime fan-favorites, Dogfish Head’s colder-weather beverages are sure to keep spirits warm.

RETURNING FAN FAVORITES:

Making highly anticipated comebacks, these fan-favorite brews, with their hoppy, piney taste profiles, are the perfect seasonal sippers.

Pennsylvania Tuxedo (8.5% ABV): A surprisingly sessionable concoction, Pennsylvania Tuxedo is brewed with fresh spruce tips for a grassy citrus kick complemented by resinous conifer notes. The beer’s dry and doughy malt backbone balances its hoppy bitterness to create a delicious, easy-drinking ale. Available on draft and in 6pk/12oz cans in select Mid-Atlantic states.

Pennsylvania Tuxedo (8.5% ABV): A surprisingly sessionable concoction, Pennsylvania Tuxedo is brewed with fresh spruce tips for a grassy citrus kick complemented by resinous conifer notes. The beer's dry and doughy malt backbone balances its hoppy bitterness to create a delicious, easy-drinking ale. Available on draft and in 6pk/12oz cans in select Mid-Atlantic states.

Covered In Nuggs (6.7% ABV): Classically dank, piney and citrusy, Covered In Nuggs is brewed from a sturdy base of American barley malt and piled high with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Centennial hops for an IPA bursting with lupulin goodness. Part of Dogfish Head's Season-ALE series, an annual collection of four beers with artwork by a collaborating artist, this year's iteration of Covered In Nuggs features art by Drew Millward, an illustrator known for his bold colors and attention to detail. Available from coast to coast on draft, in 6pk/12oz cans, and in the brewery's new Winter Variety Pack.

NEW BEERS & PACKAGES:

These all-new offerings are hitting taps and store shelves now, but only for a limited time, so grab ‘em before they’re gone!

Winter Variety Pack: The ultimate holiday variety pack, Dogfish Head’s winter Variety pack features a festive mix of four off-centered ales. Available now from coast to coast, each 12pk contains three 12oz cans of each of the following brews – 60 Minute IPA, Un’Ora, Covered In Nuggs and Bon Appletree. 60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV) : A continually hopped IPA brewed with a boatload of intense Northwest hope for a pungently hoppy yet balanced flavor profile. Un’Ora (6.0% ABV) : An Italian-style pilsner brewed with flint corn polenta and continually hopped for one hour to create a beer with sweet, bready malt notes complemented by a crisp, clean finish. NEW! Bon Appletree (7.0% ABV) : A Graf-style ale brewed with heritage grains from Dogfish Head and freshly pressed apples from Angry Orchard Hard Cider’s Walden, New York, Cider House.

Triple Decadence World Wide Stout (15% ABV): Brewed in honor of Dogfish Head's 30th anniversary, Triple Decadence World Wide Stout is a dark, rich and roasty imperial stout featuring a blend of three unique, wood-aged versions of the brewery's beloved World Wide Stout. Chock full of bold yet intricate flavors, it features World Wide Stout aged on Palo Santo wood, in Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Let's Get Lost Whiskey barrels and in Samuel Adams Utopias barrels. Available where legal, on draft and in 4pk/12oz bottles.

LIMITED-EDITION LOCAL LIBATIONS:

Folks local to coastal Delaware, Dogfish Head’s homebase, will be able to snag a limited-edition bottle of Maple Spiced Rum or Alternate Takes Volume 1: Whiskey Finished in Rum Casks, just in time for the holiday season.

Maple Spiced Rum (40% ABV): Available exclusively in 750ml bottles at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware locations, Maple Spiced Rum is a limited-edition barrel-aged rum sweetened with a touch of New England maple syrup and infused with a medley of spices. Showcasing Dogfish Head Distilling Co.’s 20+ years of distilling expertise, Maple Spiced Rum can be enjoyed on its own or as a mixer in a holiday-centric cocktail.

Alternate Takes Volume 1: Whiskey Finished in Rum Casks (45% ABV): Available exclusively in 750ml bottles at Dogfish Head's coastal Delaware locations, Alternate Takes Volume 1: Whiskey Finished in Rum Casks is a complex blend of two whiskey threads aged for three years in new American oak barrels and finished for one year in used Dogfish Head rum barrels. The resulting tipple features a backbone of oaky tannins alongside notes of burnt sugar, caramel and rum.

To track down Dogfish Head’s seasonal offerings, check out the Fish Finder. For more on Dogfish Head, visit www.dogfish.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and X.



ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

