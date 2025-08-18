Welcome to HMS Networks’ Capital Markets Day on September 9, 2025 

HMS welcomes investors, analysts and media to a hybrid Capital Markets Day, Tuesday September 9 at 9 am.

The Capital Markets Day will take place in Inderes studio at Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19 in Stockholm. You can attend on site or via the live webcast where you can also ask written questions. The presentation will start at 09.00 CEST and end around 12.00 CEST.

President and CEO Staffan Dahlström, together with Joakim Nideborn, CFO, and other senior executives, will give an update on HMS Networks’ strategy and objectives for 2030, along with a trading update.

Please register via this link.

(No later than August 31st if you want to attend in person).

The number of on-site participants is limited. Investors, analysts, financial media, and other key stakeholders are prioritized. A confirmation of on-site attendance will be sent out after the last day for registration.

All participants joining digitally will be able to ask questions via the chat. The event recording will be available for viewing after the event.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1,100 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,059 million in 2024 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.



