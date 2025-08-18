EMCD Launches Coinhold OnLock: Unlock Crypto Liquidity Without Selling

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCD, a global crypto-fintech platform and one of the world’s top Bitcoin mining pools, has launched Coinhold OnLock — a new way to get instant liquidity without exiting your crypto position. Designed for miners, traders, and long-term holders, the service lets users borrow USDT against their Bitcoin — without selling, without credit score checks, and without delays.





Coinhold OnLock solves a core tension in crypto: how to access funds when you need them — without giving up future upside. Whether it’s buying new equipment, seizing a market opportunity, or bridging cash flow, Coinhold OnLock delivers funds within minutes. Users simply choose a term (30 to 360 days), lock their BTC, and receive USDT directly in their EMCD Wallet. Interest rates and risk levels are fully transparent, with real-time updates and margin call alerts built in.

‘With Coinhold OnLock, we’re giving people a smarter way to stay liquid while holding long,’ said Eugene Kitkin, Chief Business Development Officer at EMCD. ‘You don’t have to choose between believing in Bitcoin and solving real-world financial needs. We built this to bridge that gap — safely, quickly, and without bureaucracy.’

Unlike traditional loans, Coinhold OnLock requires no credit history or lengthy verification. Collateral stays in secure cold storage, and users can repay early or extend their loan with no penalties. A built-in 5-day grace period helps manage risk without panic-selling, and the funds can be immediately reinvested into EMCD earning tools like Coinhold or used via the built-in P2P platform .

The service launches with BTC-USDT support, with more assets and flexible LTV options rolling out soon.

About EMCD

Founded in 2017, EMCD is a crypto-fintech platform combining digital wallets, savings tools, mining infrastructure, and trading services into one connected experience. The platform supports professionals and individuals working with digital assets — from mining and passive income to liquidity management and white-label infrastructure.Certain products, features, and digital assets described herein may be unavailable, restricted, or subject to additional requirements in your jurisdiction. Availability depends on local laws, regulations, and internal compliance policies.

Learn more at emcd.io

Media Contact:

Person name: Nadin Pereira

Email: pr@emcd.io

Website: emcd.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by EMCD. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23d7d633-ca6c-4945-82aa-3fe27db238a5