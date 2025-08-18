xeoTECH and Telnyx Partner to Power Intelligent, Low-Latency Communications Across the Nordics

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack conversational AI platform powering intelligent global communications, today announced a new partnership with xeoTECH , a leading technology provider serving the Nordic market. This collaboration will bring Telnyx’s industry-leading Voice AI Agent technology and scalable communications and connectivity solutions to businesses across the region, accelerating innovation in customer engagement.

As one of the first members of the Telnyx Partner Program , xeoTECH brings unmatched regional expertise and market access, enabling Nordic businesses to deploy reliable, enterprise-grade communications with confidence. From SIP trunking and compliant global numbering to seamless integrations for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone, Telnyx equips businesses with the tools they need to connect and scale. Building on this foundation, Telnyx now also delivers ultra-low-latency AI-powered voice experiences in Europe, with its new Paris AI infrastructure breaking the 200ms latency barrier for real-time AI voice processing.

Together, Telnyx and xeoTECH will deliver a complete suite of advanced communications solutions, all backed by Telnyx’s private global IP network, dedicated compute resources, and compliance-ready global numbering in over 140 countries.

“Telnyx is excited to partner with xeoTECH to strengthen our presence in the Nordics,” said Anwar Karzazi, VP of Partnerships at Telnyx. “Their deep market insight and strong local relationships will be instrumental in helping us bring high-performance, scalable communications to businesses across the region, enabling them to connect more reliably, serve customers better, and grow faster.”

Built for global scale with local impact, Telnyx’s unified platform removes the operational friction of managing multiple vendors, accelerates deployment, and ensures compliance in even the most regulated environments. This partnership underscores Telnyx’s commitment to partner-first growth and to delivering future-focused voice technologies to businesses worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12c83269-4400-4415-b131-dfe7bcf294e7