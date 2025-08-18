Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Melbourne This Fall

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Who We Play For and Groundswell Startups, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Melbourne this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“This partnership reflects what Groundswell was built to do," said Groundswell Co-Founder Bud Deffebach. "Events like these empower the next generation of tech innovators to understand and utilize AI. We are proud to join with the Mark Cuban Foundation in providing this experience to local students.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Who We Play For

WWPF represents every young person who lost their life to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Their mission to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac death in the young through affordable heart screenings, WWPF has screened over 450,000 youth across more than 500 communities throughout the United States. As a result of WWPF's screening program, more than 450 youth with life-threatening heart conditions have received immediate, life-saving medical intervention, and thousands more are now aware of cardiac abnormalities that may increase their risk for SCA later in life.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org