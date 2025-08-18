Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Miami This Fall

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Miami Dade College, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Miami this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“This innovative partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation helps prepare and empower the next generation of tech professionals,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. “By offering this bootcamp in Miami, MDC continues the lead in AI education and serve as the workforce engine for our community.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation, with 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer over 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, certifications, and apprenticeships. It is home to the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, two AI Centers, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation at the Medical Campus, the Business Innovation & Technology Center, the School for Advanced Studies and New World School of the Arts, among others. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 120,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org