Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Mountain View This Fall

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with ThoughtSpot, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in the Palo Alto area this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“ThoughtSpot is a proud partner of Mark Cuban AI bootcamps in our fifth year, as we come together to support teenagers in their journey with data and AI, and help shape their interest and knowledge in the latest technology, its promises, and its potential pitfalls,” said Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer at ThoughtSpot.

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company that lets everyone create personalized insights to drive decisions and take action. Their mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest-to-use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search powered by large language models to ask and answer data questions with confidence. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data in any popular cloud data platform, making it easy to create and interact with granular, hyper-personalized, and actionable insights. Customers can take advantage of both ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision-making for every employee, wherever and whenever decisions are made.

Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org