Free Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Coming to Omaha This Fall

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Notified, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Omaha this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – November 1, 8, and 15, 2025 – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“Our enthusiasm for AI stems from its transformative potential – not just in reshaping our work processes and the ability to tell stories, but also in redefining the technology skills that will be essential for future careers across industries,” said Erik Carlson, CEO at Notified. “We believe every student should have access to AI education and the opportunity to acquire these essential skills. By partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation, we are thrilled to contribute to the program’s curriculum that mentors the next generation in AI innovation and application.”

Since 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp has served thousands of students nationwide, working to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to AI education. The 2025 program introduces a dedicated Teacher Fellow in every location, supporting local educators through a year-long paid fellowship.

Mark Cuban, founder of the Mark Cuban Foundation, emphasized, “Our goal is to ensure that every interested student, regardless of background or resources, can explore AI and its limitless possibilities.”

Applications are encouraged from girls, students of color, first-generation college-goers, and students from low-income backgrounds. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2025.

To apply or learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program inspires young people with emerging technology so they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over three Saturdays, students learn what AI is and isn’t, explore ethical implications, and understand how AI impacts their lives. Learn more at markcubanai.org.

About Notified

Notified champions the corporate storyteller and empowers investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies, and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively, and flawlessly. Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, they enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and a dedicated customer service team. Their end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days. Learn more at notified.com.



Media Contact:

Bishop.wash@markcubanai.org