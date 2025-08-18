Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulated information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., that it has received on August 13 and 14, 2025.

On August 7, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 2,559,642 Ontex voting rights or equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.11% of voting rights, and thereby crossed upward the threshold of 3.0%.

On August 8, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 2,384,086 Ontex voting rights or equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.90% of voting rights, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3.0%.

