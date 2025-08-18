Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City Launches New Campaign as the Cost of Housing Rises and Homeownership Slips Out of Reach for Young Families

Kansas City, MO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cost of housing rises and regulations continue to mount, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) has launched a regional public awareness campaign – “Let Builders Build.”

The recently launched campaign spotlights how complicated processes and excessive requirements are pushing homeownership out of reach for many in the Kansas City area. These growing barriers to homeownership highlight the critical need for more attainable housing, particularly for young families.

Over the past 15 years, the rate of rising home prices has outpaced income levels in the Kansas City area by more than 50%. More than half of Kansas City residents can no longer afford a median-priced home ($412,500), leaving young families and first-time homebuyers priced out of the region and left to search further outside the Kansas City area.

As the Kansas City area welcomes a surge of new residents daily, housing inventory struggles to keep pace with the city’s anticipated growth. Over the next decade, the region is projected to fall short of inventory by nearly 60,000 homes, making the need for single-family housing even more critical.

"The 'Let Builders Build' campaign is about creating a future where Kansas City families have the opportunity to call the region home," said Will Ruder, Executive Vice President of KCHBA. "We need to address the costly development standards and disconnected decision-making that are making it harder and more expensive to build homes.”

While the region continues to grow, local housing policies haven’t kept pace. The campaign brings attention to a growing issue across the region. Expensive building requirements, zoning barriers and slow policy responses are making it harder to meet demand, making housing less attainable.

As growth continues to outpace inventory, more young families will be priced out of homeownership, stuck in bidding wars or left with the hidden costs of regulatory and development fees. “Let Builders Build” urges residents, community leaders and decision-makers to consider how more flexible, modern policies can open the door to more housing for young families and those new to the area.

Through a mix of visual storytelling, personal perspectives and clear data, the campaign shines a light on the connection between housing supply and its impact on residents. Let Builders Build will appear across streaming platforms, social media channels and in the mailboxes of Kansas City residents – showing how policy decisions stand to impact the lives of families and how residents can speak up and be a part of the solution.

The campaign urges residents to learn more, speak up and call on elected leaders to stop adding unnecessary rules and regulations and open the door to housing for families and the next generation of Kansas City residents.

Learn more at LetBuildersBuildKC.com.

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) is an association of industry professionals serving the communities and residents of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area by promoting housing opportunities. Comprising approximately 500 member companies, the KCHBA supports an industry that contributes more than $1.5 billion to the Kansas City economy and provides for more than 20,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.kchba.org