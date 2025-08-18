First Advantage Releases Fourth Annual Sustainability Impact Report

The 2024 Report Highlights Progress in Environmental, Community, and Governance Priorities Amid Transformational Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Impact Report. The fourth annual report outlines the company’s continued commitment to responsible business practices and transparent progress across key environmental, community, and governance priorities.

The 2024 report records a milestone year for First Advantage, marked by its acquisition of Sterling Check Corp., that closed on Oct. 31, 2024. Throughout this period of growth, First Advantage reaffirmed its sustainability focus areas: people and community, environment and climate, governance and accountability, and policy and process—all while upholding its values and elevating stakeholder trust.

Highlights covered in First Advantage’s 2024 Sustainability Impact Report include:

Culture and Inclusion Post-Acquisition: Following the Sterling acquisition, the company updated its Culture & Inclusion (C&I) priorities to reflect a unified vision. Employee Resource Groups were expanded and rebranded to Employee Impact Groups, and inclusion strategies were integrated across both legacy organizations, reinforcing a culture where every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.

Following the Sterling acquisition, the company updated its Culture & Inclusion (C&I) priorities to reflect a unified vision. Employee Resource Groups were expanded and rebranded to Employee Impact Groups, and inclusion strategies were integrated across both legacy organizations, reinforcing a culture where every employee feels seen, heard, and valued. Upskilling and Leadership Development: Employees across 19 countries completed 131,740 training hours. The company also introduced The FA Way; a structured technical training methodology designed to eliminate waste in learning design and accelerate time to productivity by enabling trainees to perform independently sooner. This initiative resulted in a 74% increase in the speed at which new hires became ready to work on live cases. Additionally, the company scaled its award-winning leadership development program, SOAR, to support approximately 100 managers and emerging leaders, equipping them with the skills to lead with purpose, empathy, and effectiveness.

Employees across 19 countries completed 131,740 training hours. The company also introduced The FA Way; a structured technical training methodology designed to eliminate waste in learning design and accelerate time to productivity by enabling trainees to perform independently sooner. This initiative resulted in a 74% increase in the speed at which new hires became ready to work on live cases. Additionally, the company scaled its award-winning leadership development program, SOAR, to support approximately 100 managers and emerging leaders, equipping them with the skills to lead with purpose, empathy, and effectiveness. Climate Resilience and Emissions Reporting: The company advanced its alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) by conducting third-party assessments of Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. It also continued to consolidate physical office spaces, reduce non-essential business travel, and expand remote work to improve operational resilience.

The company advanced its alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) by conducting third-party assessments of Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. It also continued to consolidate physical office spaces, reduce non-essential business travel, and expand remote work to improve operational resilience. Strengthening Trust Through Data Privacy and Compliance: The company maintained its ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, with Australian operations newly certified in 2024. Additionally, it earned Data Privacy Framework certifications across its EU, UK, and Swiss locations, reflecting its global commitment to data protection and regulatory compliance.

The company maintained its ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, with Australian operations newly certified in 2024. Additionally, it earned Data Privacy Framework certifications across its EU, UK, and Swiss locations, reflecting its global commitment to data protection and regulatory compliance. Supplier Excellence and Resilience: The company initiated the onboarding of suppliers acquired through the Sterling acquisition to its supplier platform, enabling the assessment of these suppliers for 2025. All suppliers are required to adhere to a standardized Code of Business Conduct which outlines key expectations for ethical and responsible business practices.

The company initiated the onboarding of suppliers acquired through the Sterling acquisition to its supplier platform, enabling the assessment of these suppliers for 2025. All suppliers are required to adhere to a standardized Code of Business Conduct which outlines key expectations for ethical and responsible business practices. Governance and Corporate Oversight: The company demonstrated its commitment to strong governance through a well-qualified board of directors, composed of individuals from various backgrounds who oversee the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.



"In 2024, our sustainability efforts became even more vital as we welcomed Sterling to First Advantage. Our combination provides an opportunity not just to grow, but to lead—with a deeper sense of purpose, responsibility, and impact. Together, we are building a global software and data company that puts people first, operates responsibly, and helps our customers make smarter, more informed decisions,” Scott Staples, CEO of First Advantage said.

"This report is more than a summary of progress—it’s a statement of intent. We’re committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and an unrelenting focus on long-term sustainability as we continue to grow and evolve as the new First Advantage," Staples concluded.

The 2024 Sustainability Report includes disclosures aligned with both the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the professional and commercial services industry and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

To view the full report, visit: https://investors.fadv.com/sustainability

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the 2024 Sustainability Impact Report contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” “target,” “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release and the 2024 Sustainability Impact Report, or our SEC filings are made only as of their respective dates, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

