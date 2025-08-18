Snail, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Snail Games management will host the conference call and webcast. Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay via the link here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.