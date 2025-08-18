Lyno AI Presale Gains Strong Early Momentum with Growing Investor Participation





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of the LYNO AI token is attracting significant attention as early investors actively participate in the offering. The project has reported steady momentum, marking an important phase in the rollout of its AI-powered platform.

This stage of the presale highlights increasing interest in the token’s innovative approach, providing investors with an early opportunity to engage with the project as it progresses toward its next development milestones.



Why Leading AI Crypto Projects Set the Stage



Historically, the most promising projects in the AI crypto sector enjoyed a boost in popularity because of the combination of machine learning with blockchain. Such projects tend to gain early traction, based on their prospect or promise to solve inefficiency in decentralized finance. The recent trajectory of LYNO AI should follow these trends with the same early interest of investors.



LYNO AI’s Presale: A Surge in Momentum



LYNO AI Early Bird presale, which is valued at a price of $0.050 per token, has so far sold 289,733.988 tokens out of 16 million tokens. At the next phase a price rise will occur to a price of 0.055, indicating a shrinking period to quicken on the participation front. The protocol is audited by Cyberscope and is trustworthy and transparent to the investors.



What Fuels LYNO AI’s Rapid Uptake?



The AI-based cross chain arbitrage protocol manages cross-chain arbitrations on more than 15 EVM blockchain networks, such as Ethereum and Polygon. The LYNO AI presents an innovative solution to decentralized trading by aggregating real-time data, analysis of the opportunities, the execution of trades, and management of settlements in an automated manner utilizing flash loans. This robust technology drives its appeal among investors.



Exclusive Incentives Spark Investor Interest



The ICO is not only selling token access:

Token holder governance rights to be used in making decisions about the protocol.

Fee-sharing staking programs of up to 60%.

A buyback-and-burn mechanism to sustain long-term stability of the tokens.



Participation in the LYNO AI Giveaway in which those buyers who invest more than 100 dollars receive an opportunity to win one of ten 10,000-tokens distributed over 100,000-token pool.



Seize the Opportunity Before the Surge



As the Early Bird period approaches its capacity, the prospects are getting serious for investors to make a move. The speed of its uptake is similar to those of other projects of leading AI cryptos, which implies that it still has substantial growth potential. The investors are encouraged to rush to obtain tokens before the price shoots up to $0.055.



Conclusion: LYNO AI Leads the AI Crypto Wave



Such presale results place LYNO AI amongst the leaders in the field of AI-based crypto. An early adoption, its advanced technology, and audited security make up for a great potential. LYNO AI remains innovative and has an opportunity as its presale progresses.



