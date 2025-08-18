Postponed – AESO Restructured Energy Market (REM) Design Release

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO)’s media briefing has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts, and that the AESO will reschedule when a new date is selected.

Contact: AESO Media Relations at media@aeso.ca



