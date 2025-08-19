40/2025・Trifork Group AG and key employees divest 51% of Trifork Security A/S to Wingmen Solutions ApS

Company announcement no. 40 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 19 August 2025



Trifork Group AG and key employees divest 51% of Trifork Security A/S to Wingmen Solutions ApS

As previously communicated, Trifork Group AG has been seeking a long-term business partner for the Danish subsidiary Trifork Security A/S to accelerate its managed security services offering in Denmark and abroad.



Today, an agreement has been signed with Wingmen Solutions ApS, a company owned by Springboard Network BV and ultimately owned by its management, employees, and Quadrum Capital BV, concerning the sale of 51.0% of the share capital of Trifork Security A/S.

Strategic rationale

Trifork Security A/S operates primarily in Denmark and is a leading specialist in managed services, offering solutions for log management, cybersecurity, and observability based on Splunk.

Wingmen Solutions ApS is a leading Cisco partner in Denmark, implementing and managing business-critical IT infrastructure for public and private organizations.

“Since Cisco acquired Splunk in March 2024, we have been looking for the strongest possible Cisco partner to complement our number one market position within Splunk in Denmark and to help us scale abroad. We found the ideal partner in Wingmen Solutions and Springboard Network. We look forward to meeting existing and new customers with our unified and unrivalled offering based on both companies’ deep strategic and technical expertise in Cisco and Splunk technologies,” says Mads Vigh, CEO of Trifork Security.

“In Wingmen, we are very happy to welcome Trifork Security and all its highly talented people. Wingmen will now be the leading Cisco and Splunk partner in Denmark, covering the full Cisco portfolio on Networking, Cloud and AI, Collaboration, Security, and Observability”, says CEO of Wingmen Solutions, Peter Rafn. “We look forward to meeting our customers in Denmark and abroad via the Springboard Network family with our unparalleled joint offer on secure and resilient infrastructure.

Transaction overview

Wingmen Solutions ApS will acquire 51.0% of Trifork Security A/S. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Upon completion of the transaction, the deconsolidation of Trifork Security A/S will not affect Trifork Group AG’s full-year financial guidance.

Trifork Group AG’s ownership of Trifork Security A/S will be reduced from 84.6% (with the remaining shares owned by its management and key employees) to 41.5%. As a result of Trifork Group AG becoming a minority owner, Trifork Security A/S will be deconsolidated from Trifork Group AG’s income reporting, and the remaining 41.5% ownership will be reported as a financial asset in the Trifork Labs reporting segment, which holds the Group’s minority investments in fast-growing technology companies founded by Trifork or external partners.

Wingmen Solutions ApS will have the option to acquire Trifork Group AG’s remaining shares in 2027 after the filing of Trifork Security A/S’ 2026 Annual Report with the Danish Business Authority.







About Trifork Group AG

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.

Investor and Press Contact: Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork Security A/S

Trifork Security was founded as a specialized business unit within Trifork Group. Today, the company employs approximately 50 passionate experts within log management, cybersecurity, and observability and we work with leading public and private enterprises. Trifork Security offers managed services using Danish datacenters and a 24/7/365 security operation center staffed by Danish experts. Additionally, the company provides advisory and assessments to uncover compliance gaps and risks. As an elite partner of both Splunk and Crowdstrike, Trifork Security leverages leading platforms to ensure security and operational resilience and regulatory compliance.

Contact: Mads Vigh, CEO, mvi@trifork.security

About Wingmen Solutions ApS

Wingmen Solutions is a leading Cisco partner in Denmark delivering secure and resilient IT infrastructure. Today, the company employs more than 120 specialists across offices in Søborg, Lystrup, and Odense, and is part of the pan-European Springboard Network. Wingmen helps leading public and private organizations transform their infrastructure through professional services in networking, security, data center, collaboration, and managed services.

Contact: Peter Rafn, CEO, pr@wingmen.dk, +45 20 20 09 32

