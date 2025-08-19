NORBIT – Share issue in connection with incentive programs to employees

Trondheim, 19 August 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 4 July 2023 where the Board of Directors of NORBIT ASA (the ‘Company’) decided to approve incentive share purchase programs for all eligible employees in the NORBIT group of companies.

Under the share matching program, employees were offered the opportunity to acquire shares at market value, and in turn, obtain a right to receive compensation in new shares equivalent to their invested amount after 24 months if certain conditions were met. Under said program, the Board of Directors has decided to award a total of 35,075 shares to eligible employees who participated in the share matching program in 2023. The shares will be delivered in the form of existing shares currently held by the Company as treasury shares, and no new shares will be issued as part of the transactions.

Following completion of the above-mentioned transaction, the relevant primary insiders together with their related parties, will hold the following number of shares in the Company:

Peter Eriksen, Business Unit Director Oceans: 870,245 shares

Julie Dahl Benum, Director of Strategy and ESG: 13,077 shares

Sture Ingdal, Finance Director: 8,490 shares

Arild Søraunet, Group Chief Technical Officer: 712,011 shares

Asbjørn Dahl, Commercial Director Connectivity & PIR: 14,997 shares

Astrid Stevik: Group Chief Operating Officer: 3,097 shares

For further details on shares awarded to primary insiders of the Company, please see the attached forms.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

