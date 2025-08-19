Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2026

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2026:

Announcement of the 2025 results5 February
Annual report 20255 February
Risk management report 20255 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 20266 May
Interim report for the first half of 202619 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 202628 October


Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 17 March 2026. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 2 February 2026.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

