Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2026

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2026:

Announcement of the 2025 results 5 February Annual report 2025 5 February Risk management report 2025 5 February Interim report for the first quarter of 2026 6 May Interim report for the first half of 2026 19 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2026 28 October



Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 17 March 2026. Items to be included on the agenda

must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 2 February 2026.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

