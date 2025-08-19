Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
19 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 18 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 451.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):454.815767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,445,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 126,243 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,423,630 have voting rights and 2,924,173 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE454.81576715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
13460.0008:25:50LSE  
36460.0008:25:50LSE  
140460.0008:25:50LSE  
120458.0008:48:04LSE  
480458.0008:48:04LSE  
189457.5010:40:35LSE  
189456.5010:55:09LSE  
102454.5011:28:01LSE  
16454.5011:28:01LSE  
16454.5011:28:01LSE  
189454.0012:06:45LSE  
189455.0012:50:52LSE  
1,058456.0013:47:01LSE  
428456.0013:49:00LSE  
189456.5013:53:15LSE  
228455.5013:53:15LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
248454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
189454.5013:55:44LSE  
217454.0013:55:44LSE  
122453.0013:56:00LSE  
95453.0013:56:00LSE  
189454.5013:57:08LSE  
134454.5013:57:19LSE  
55454.5013:57:19LSE  
134454.5013:58:59LSE  
55454.5013:58:59LSE  
228454.5013:58:59LSE  
112454.5013:58:59LSE  
77454.5013:58:59LSE  
134454.5014:00:39LSE  
31454.5014:02:19LSE  
71454.0014:03:59LSE  
118454.0014:04:02LSE  
212453.5014:12:09LSE  
316453.0014:15:24LSE  
7453.0014:15:24LSE  
323453.0014:15:29LSE  
257452.5014:15:41LSE  
1451.0014:27:49LSE  
247451.0014:27:49LSE  
38451.5014:36:19LSE  
300451.5014:36:19LSE  
22451.5014:36:19LSE  
1451.5014:36:19LSE  
15451.5014:36:19LSE  
128451.5014:36:19LSE  
192451.0014:38:41LSE  
300453.5014:49:40LSE  
300453.5014:49:40LSE  
63453.5014:49:40LSE  
10453.5014:49:40LSE  
578454.0014:51:45LSE  
318453.5014:53:40LSE  
60453.0014:59:55LSE  
113453.0014:59:55LSE  
43453.0014:59:55LSE  
123453.0015:00:27LSE  
66453.0015:00:27LSE  
189455.5015:16:09LSE  
702456.0015:18:21LSE  
57455.5015:28:54LSE  
6455.5015:28:54LSE  
10455.5015:28:54LSE  
203455.5015:28:54LSE  
189456.0015:42:20LSE  
189456.0015:42:20LSE  
189456.0015:42:20LSE  
189456.0015:42:20LSE  
58456.0015:42:20LSE  
131456.0015:42:20LSE  
189456.0015:42:21LSE  
189456.0015:42:25LSE  
189456.0015:42:25LSE  
260456.0015:42:25LSE  
181456.0015:42:25LSE  
8456.0015:42:25LSE  
16456.0015:45:35LSE  
173456.0015:47:19LSE  
158456.0015:47:19LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


