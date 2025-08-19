LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

19 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 18 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 451.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 454.815767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,445,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 126,243 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,423,630 have voting rights and 2,924,173 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 454.815767 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 13 460.00 08:25:50 LSE 36 460.00 08:25:50 LSE 140 460.00 08:25:50 LSE 120 458.00 08:48:04 LSE 480 458.00 08:48:04 LSE 189 457.50 10:40:35 LSE 189 456.50 10:55:09 LSE 102 454.50 11:28:01 LSE 16 454.50 11:28:01 LSE 16 454.50 11:28:01 LSE 189 454.00 12:06:45 LSE 189 455.00 12:50:52 LSE 1,058 456.00 13:47:01 LSE 428 456.00 13:49:00 LSE 189 456.50 13:53:15 LSE 228 455.50 13:53:15 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 248 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 189 454.50 13:55:44 LSE 217 454.00 13:55:44 LSE 122 453.00 13:56:00 LSE 95 453.00 13:56:00 LSE 189 454.50 13:57:08 LSE 134 454.50 13:57:19 LSE 55 454.50 13:57:19 LSE 134 454.50 13:58:59 LSE 55 454.50 13:58:59 LSE 228 454.50 13:58:59 LSE 112 454.50 13:58:59 LSE 77 454.50 13:58:59 LSE 134 454.50 14:00:39 LSE 31 454.50 14:02:19 LSE 71 454.00 14:03:59 LSE 118 454.00 14:04:02 LSE 212 453.50 14:12:09 LSE 316 453.00 14:15:24 LSE 7 453.00 14:15:24 LSE 323 453.00 14:15:29 LSE 257 452.50 14:15:41 LSE 1 451.00 14:27:49 LSE 247 451.00 14:27:49 LSE 38 451.50 14:36:19 LSE 300 451.50 14:36:19 LSE 22 451.50 14:36:19 LSE 1 451.50 14:36:19 LSE 15 451.50 14:36:19 LSE 128 451.50 14:36:19 LSE 192 451.00 14:38:41 LSE 300 453.50 14:49:40 LSE 300 453.50 14:49:40 LSE 63 453.50 14:49:40 LSE 10 453.50 14:49:40 LSE 578 454.00 14:51:45 LSE 318 453.50 14:53:40 LSE 60 453.00 14:59:55 LSE 113 453.00 14:59:55 LSE 43 453.00 14:59:55 LSE 123 453.00 15:00:27 LSE 66 453.00 15:00:27 LSE 189 455.50 15:16:09 LSE 702 456.00 15:18:21 LSE 57 455.50 15:28:54 LSE 6 455.50 15:28:54 LSE 10 455.50 15:28:54 LSE 203 455.50 15:28:54 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:20 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:20 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:20 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:20 LSE 58 456.00 15:42:20 LSE 131 456.00 15:42:20 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:21 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:25 LSE 189 456.00 15:42:25 LSE 260 456.00 15:42:25 LSE 181 456.00 15:42:25 LSE 8 456.00 15:42:25 LSE 16 456.00 15:45:35 LSE 173 456.00 15:47:19 LSE 158 456.00 15:47:19 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.