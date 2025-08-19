The Letter of Expectations of the Majority Shareholder has been updated

Please be informed that the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, which owns 72,47 percent of shares of AB KN Energies, has issued a Letter of Expectations outlining strategic directions and performance goals for the Company and its subsidiaries. This document serves as a guiding framework for short, medium, and long-term planning and is aligned with national energy policy and corporate governance standards.
Strategic Priorities
- Energy Security: Ensure uninterrupted operation of the Klaipėda LNG terminal until 2044, store national strategic reserves, maintain infrastructure reliability, and ensure physical and cyber security .
- Transformation & Growth: Align with the EU Green Deal, explore emerging value chains (e.g., hydrogen derivatives, CO₂ storage, energy storage services), and expand international LNG operations.
- Customer Focus: Foster a customer-centric culture, enhance service quality, and reduce bureaucratic barriers.
- Financial Discipline: Meet profitability targets, maintain a consistent dividend policy (≥ €12M annually from 2030), and ensure sound investment practices.
Governance & Operational Excellence
- Uphold the highest standards of transparency, ethics, and corporate governance (A+ maturity level).
- Optimize cost structures, benchmark performance, and improve operational efficiency.
- Promote sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices.
- Strengthen health and safety culture across all Group entities.
Social Responsibility & Talent Development
· Support energy education and talent attraction initiatives.
· Continue humanitarian aid efforts, particularly in support of Ukraine’s energy sector reconstruction.
You can read the Letter of Expectations in the attached document.
Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
+370 46 391 772
Attachment