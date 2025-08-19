HTX Kicks Off "Weekly Check-in & Win" Event with Exciting Prizes, Including the New Apple Watch Series 10

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its new "Weekly Check-in & Win" campaign, designed to add more interactive benefits for its community. Starting August 8, you can join the Lucky Draw for a chance to win exciting prizes, including 1,888 USDT and the latest Apple Watch Series 10. Simply complete a quick community check-in task to qualify!

Simple Task, Weekly Chances to Win

Participating is easy. To get one entry into the lucky draw, all you have to do is complete a weekly community "check-in" by commenting on a designated post. The task resets every week, giving everyone multiple opportunities to win.

Generous Prize Pool of Digital Assets and Physical Rewards

The prize pool is packed with both digital assets and physical goods. Prizes include:

First Prize: 1,888 USDT, distributed directly to the winner's HTX account.





Second Prize: Apple Watch Series 10 (Glossy Black).





Third Prize: 60,000 $WIN.





Fourth to Seventh Prizes: 6 $TRX, 6 $STEEM, 6 $JST, and 6 $SUN, respectively.





Eighth and Ninth Prizes: 60,000 $BTT, 60,000 $NFT, respectively.

Easy to Join, More Fun to Interact

This event is all about high rewards for low effort. It's a fun and easy way for both new and existing users to engage with our community and win great prizes. Our goal is to foster a relaxed and active environment, encouraging everyone to participate in the HTX ecosystem.

Don't miss out—Prizes are ready and waiting. Click "Register Now" on the event page to participate and start winning right away.

Note: Prizes, event rules, and redemption details are all subject to the official HTX announcement.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

