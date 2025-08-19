Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Affirm, Klarna, Splitit Payments, Sezzle, Perpay & More

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Channel (Online, POS), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (Retail, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size is projected to reach USD 80.15 billion by 2033, registering an impressive CAGR of 27% from 2025 to 2033. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high purchasing power offered by BNPL platforms with benefits like interest-free and convenient payments. Additionally, increasing demand for deferred payments during online shopping and rising expenditures on high-cost products are expected to offer lucrative market opportunities over the forecast period.

Buy Now Pay Later Market Report Highlights

The online segment captured a revenue share of 66.54% in 2024.

Large enterprises led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

The retail segment recorded the most significant revenue share in 2024, driven by the easy distribution of purchase costs through pre-determined, interest-free payments.

North America's BNPL market accounted for 29.3% of the overall market in 2024.

Notable BNPL solution providers are forming strategic collaborations to enhance service efficiency. In July 2023, At Home, a leading U.S. home furnishing retailer, introduced Synchrony Pay Later, presenting a new financing option for consumers. This initiative enables customers to apply for interest-free loans, allowing convenient equal payments over three months for purchases ranging from USD 75 to USD 400 without affecting credit scores. Synchrony Pay Later complements the existing At Home Insider Perks credit card, which offers special financing options, thus enhancing the shopping experience with flexible payment options.

Furthermore, fintech companies are innovating BNPL features to cater to local shoppers globally. In March 2021, Payflex launched a BNPL feature in South Africa, allowing local consumers to shop from 500 popular stores like Superbalist and Cotton-on.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the BNPL market positively. Lockdowns, along with social distancing, increased the awareness of BNPL solutions, leading companies to adopt these to enhance customer experience. Consequently, BNPL solution providers saw substantial growth, with ZestMoney reporting a 300% increase in transactions in 2021 compared to the previous year.

