Willis Launches Gemini: A Global Digital Auto-Follow Facility

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ:WTW) today announced the launch of Gemini, the first digital facility designed to deliver sustainable capacity locally to clients across their insurance portfolios. This innovative solution addresses the increasing complexity of risk and market volatility, providing clients with greater confidence in outcomes, even in challenging conditions.

"Gemini represents a significant advancement in our ability to support clients with robust and reliable capacity," said Simon Delchar, Global Head of Placement at Willis.

"Gemini is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates and follows the local lead market for coverage, claims and premium, but with a discount of 2.5% on lead pricing. Gemini is delivered via the Willis Broking Platform, which will automatically offer capacity of up to 12.5% of whole to all in scope placements as soon as the lead line is negotiated."

Key features of Gemini include:

Backed by A+ (AM Best) rated Lloyd’s syndicates.



rated Lloyd’s syndicates. Competitive pricing offering clients a guaranteed discount.



Substantial capacity available for any in scope risk, regardless of complexity.



Auto-approval to follow lead quotes, enabling quick deployment of capacity.



Reduced complexity in claims management by following lead claims settlements.



Dedicated, pre-arranged, stable capacity, building confidence with year-to-year program renewals.

Gemini is exclusive to Willis Clients and available for risks incepting from 1st September 2025.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

