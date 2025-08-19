ZetaDisplay – CEO Anders Olin steps down, Daniel Nergard, appointed as new CEO.

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) today announces that Anders Olin will be stepping down from his role as CEO after almost 2 years.

During his tenure, Anders Olin has led the company through a period of significant progress – professionalising operations, building unity across the organisation, and laying a solid foundation for future growth. Under his leadership, the company also expanded into a new market through the acquisition of a business in the UK.

Rob Woodward, Chair of the Board, says “We warmly thank Anders Olin for his dedication to duty and his contribution to positioning the company for future growth, and we wish him the very best in his future.”

Daniel Nergard is appointed the new CEO of ZetaDisplay, starting on 1st October.

Daniel Nergard, is an experienced senior leader who has been working in the global enterprise software segment for 20+ years, with recent experience from live media production with Vizrt Group. Prior to this Daniel led Qmatic’s commercial function. His focus has been to lead the development of customer centric product offerings, monetised through strong commercial leadership.

Anders Olin will remain available until the new CEO is in place to ensure a smooth transition and a great start for his successor.

Malmö, 19th August 2025

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Rob Woodward, at 13:00 CET on 19th August 2025

For further questions, please contact:

Rob Woodward, Chair of the board

Mobile: +44 7770 311367

E-Mail: rob.woodward@rslw.co.uk

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

More than two decades of leadership and innovation in digital signage.



ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage software and solutions. Today ZetaDisplay is of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European and global digital signage industry.

Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors.

More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.

Attachment