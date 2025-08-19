Dragonfly Energy and Airstream® Announce Expanded Partnership

Battle Born LiFePO₄ Batteries Now Standard in Airstream’s new Advanced Power Packages

Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries® are now the lithium battery option for all Airstream products

Battle Born LiFePO₄ technology is standard on Airstream touring coaches and standard or optional on all towable products

Airstream’s Advanced Power System and Advanced Power Plus Packages launched in July at Airstream’s International Dealer Meeting in Lexington, KY, featuring integrated Battle Born battery systems









RENO, Nev., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced an expanded partnership with Airstream, Inc®. With Battle Born Batteries now standard in Airstream’s Model Year 2026 Interstate and Atlas motorized lines, Battle Born Batteries are now used across Airstream’s entire product lineup both as standard features as well as optional upgrades. This expansion builds on a long-standing collaboration between two American brands committed to innovation, reliability, and enabling off-grid freedom.

“Our work with Dragonfly Energy has evolved into a strong and productive partnership over the years,” said Chris Rahrig, Vice President of Supply Chain at Airstream. “As we expand our capabilities in off-grid travel, it’s essential to align with partners who prioritize power independence, quality, and user experience.”

The expanded collaboration now includes seamless integration of Battle Born lithium iron phosphate battery systems into the standard Advanced Power System and optional Advanced Power Plus Packages in Airstream’s Mercedes-Benz® lineup of motorized products, officially unveiled at the Airstream International Dealer Meeting in July. Designed to meet rising demand for high-capacity energy solutions, these factory-installed systems are optimized for longevity and robust off-grid capability.

At the heart of these packages is the High-Capacity System featuring three of the Company’s patented BBGC3 LiFePO₄ batteries, delivering 10.3 kWh of usable energy at 100% depth of discharge. Combined with integrated heating technology for cold-weather, seamless alternator charging and compatibility with solar, the system supports extended off-grid use and high-demand power needs.

Airstream Interstate and Atlas 2026 models equipped with the Advanced Power System can be upgraded to the optional Advanced Power Plus system. This upgrade-ready system allows customers to add up to two additional BBGC3 batteries (an extra 6.9 kWh) either at the factory or through an authorized Airstream dealer. This flexibility empowers owners to expand their energy system over time to match evolving power needs.

“We’re proud to be Airstream’s trusted lithium battery provider and to power the next generation of off-grid-capable RVs,” said Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. “Our LiFePO₄ systems deliver the reliability and performance Airstream owners need to travel further and stay off-grid longer, whether it’s a weekend trip or full-time adventure.”

This announcement marks the next chapter in a long-standing partnership between two iconic American brands, united by their shared passion for innovation, reliability, and enabling off-grid freedom.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

ABOUT AIRSTREAM

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company’s mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam’s creed, “Let’s not make changes, let’s only make improvements,” has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® and RAM® touring coach, adding daily to the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com .

