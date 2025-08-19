Kelly Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago on August 26, 2025

Management is scheduled to present at 8:35 a.m. CT and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



Gateway Conference in San Francisco on September 3, 2025

Management is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. PT and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



Barrington Research Fall Virtual Investment Conference on September 16, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference September 17, 2025

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



William Blair Human Capital Services Virtual Conference on September 24, 2025

Management is scheduled to present at 9:30 a.m. CT and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the afternoon.



About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

scott.thomas@kellyservices.com