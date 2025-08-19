Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC provides a status update

Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC provides a status update on corporate and reorganization and notifies noteholders of its outstanding Senior Secured Floating Rate Social Notes of technical breaches of its finance documents.

