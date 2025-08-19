Interact Launches New Features to Expand Its Industry-Leading Employee Experience Platform

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the provider of the Employee Experience (EX) Platform that powers the world’s best workplaces, today announced a significant expansion of its platform capabilities with a host of new features and products designed to elevate internal communications and drive operational efficiency for organizations worldwide.

This launch comes on the heels of significant momentum for Interact, following its win of the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise and its placement in the Leaders category of the IDC Worldwide Employee Experience for Integrated Employee Workspaces 2025 Vendor Assessment. The company also earned 13 awards from G2, in categories including High Performer: Enterprise for Summer 2025.

"The workplace has changed, and the tools for creating a connected employee experience must evolve,” said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact. “We’re moving beyond the age of top-down messaging and into a future of instant answers and employees empowered to self-serve. Our new features are designed to remove the friction that slows people down, so every team member has the knowledge and connections they need to drive unprecedented productivity."

This innovative release introduces enhancements built to deliver immediate value, fundamentally changing how organizations provide employees with instant answers, reduce reliance on support teams, and develop impactful content faster than ever:

AI Search Assistant: Bring AI-powered enterprise search to every team member – chatbot-style search delivers federated, contextual answers from across your entire organization's knowledgebase – including SharePoint, Google Drive, ServiceNow, and others. It increases employee self-service options and reduces reliance on HR and IT support teams by providing 24/7 access to answers.



Classified Ads: Champion sustainability and foster connection with a vibrant internal marketplace where colleagues can buy, sell, exchange, and give away items within a trusted environment. For workplaces emphasizing sustainability it strengthens organizational values and fosters genuine connections to create additional employee engagement opportunities.



Editorial Calendar: Get a bird's eye view of campaigns with a unified calendar view of all communication and promotional activities within the platform. It helps internal communications teams manage information volume, prevent message overload, and ensure coordinated content distribution across the organization.



Auto-Translations: Building upon Interact's existing real-time content translations, this capability automatically translates pages and emails into any number of specified languages at the point of save. Global internal comms teams can accelerate content creation and drive consistency without manual translation tasks and removing language barriers that slow organizations down.



Mobile Chat (paid add-on): An in-app chat functionality allowing for direct, private 1-on-1, multi-user, and group conversations directly on mobile devices. Frontline workers get instant access to answers, colleagues, and leadership without using personal phone numbers.



“Interact’s platform is essential to our digital employee experience," said Kelli Newman, Director of Internal Communications at Piedmont Healthcare. “The new features—especially the editorial calendar and enhanced email newsletters—will streamline content planning, strengthen cross-team collaboration, improve messaging strategy and timing and help us deliver more targeted, measurable communications. I’m excited to boost productivity and keep our team members informed, connected and empowered to continue delivering high-quality care to Piedmont patients.”

Interact powers the world's best workplaces. Organizations like Levi’s, Domino’s, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Subway trust Interact’s AI-driven, comprehensive employee experience platform to connect, engage, and inform their most important asset: their employees. To learn more, visit www.interactsoftware.com.

