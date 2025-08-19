Imbria Pharmaceuticals Appoints Physician-Scientist Albert M. Kim, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Imbria”), a clinical-stage company revolutionizing cardiovascular disease treatment by targeting cardiac energy metabolism, today announced the appointment of physician-scientist, Albert M. Kim, MD, PhD, FACC, FHRS, as Chief Medical Officer to drive clinical development of ninerafaxstat, a novel and differentiated therapy with broad potential across multiple cardiovascular indications. The company recently initiated FORTITUDE-HCM (NCT07023614), a global, multicenter Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of ninerafaxstat in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM).

“We are thrilled to welcome Albert to Imbria at such a critical time for the company,” said Alvin Shih, MD, Imbria’s Chief Executive Officer. “His deep expertise in cardiovascular medicine, proven track record in advancing innovative therapies, and breadth of experience across industry, academia, and the FDA make him uniquely suited to help guide the clinical development of ninerafaxstat as we advance the FORTITUDE-HCM clinical trial.”

“I am delighted to join Imbria at a time of growing momentum,” said Dr. Kim. “Ninerafaxstat’s novel metabolic mechanism has great potential to improve the lives of patients living with heart disease. I look forward to helping accelerate its development and to building on the substantial progress the company has already achieved.”

Dr. Kim brings more than two decades of experience in cardiovascular disease, therapeutic product development, translational science, and clinical medicine. He was most recently a Venture Partner at RA Ventures (Raven) and Chief Medical Officer of the Raven Blackbird Development Team, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Cytel. He has held senior leadership roles at Novartis and Pfizer, where he oversaw early- and late-stage clinical development programs in cardiometabolic diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, diabetes, obesity, heart failure, and cachexia. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kim worked at the FDA’s Division of Cardiac Devices as a medical reviewer and held academic appointments in the VA Boston Cardiac Electrophysiology Section, at Boston University, and Harvard Medical School. He earned his undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from Harvard University, his MD and PhD from the University of California, Los Angeles, and trained at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of California, San Francisco.

About Imbria

Imbria Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company revolutionizing the treatment of cardiovascular disease by targeting cardiac energy metabolism. The company’s focus is ninerafaxstat, a differentiated, first-in-class cardiovascular therapy. A pipeline-in-a-pill, it has broad potential utility by improving cardiac efficiency without negative effects on heart rate, rhythm, ejection fraction, or blood pressure. The recently initiated FORTITUDE-HCM (NCT07023614), Phase 2b clinical trial is addressing nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), a debilitating disease with no currently approved treatments. Phase 2a data showed compelling safety and efficacy potential in an approvable endpoint. Plans are underway to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a large and growing unmet need. Based in the Boston area, Imbria is backed by a leading syndicate of investors including RA Capital, SV Health Investors, Deep Track Capital, Catalio Capital Management, AN Ventures, and Cytokinetics. For more, visit www.imbria.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Mangiaracina

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gmangiaracina@6degreespr.com