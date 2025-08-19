AgEagle Aerial Systems and Drummond Ltd. Pioneer Advanced Drone Operations in Colombia

Drummond’s New Certifications for BVLOS, Night Flights, and Multi-Drone Operations with AgEagle’s eBee X Enhance Safety and Efficiency in Mining

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce their partner in Colombia, Drummond Ltd., a leader in mining sector innovation, was granted multiple certifications for advanced drone operations in-country by the Civil Aeronautics Authority (CAA) in Colombia. The CAA authorizations cover BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight), night flights, and multi-drone operations (One-to-Many) for Drummond, using the eBee X drone.

“We are very proud of Drummond’s new levels of certification which result in greater operational capabilities,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle. “Their commitment to expanding what is possible with unmanned systems using the eBee X drone represent a significant step forward in the control, safety, and oversight of Colombian airspace, as well as enhanced safety and efficiencies in their mining operations.”

The company made history in 2019 by becoming the first mining company certified to operate drones in Colombia. Unmanned systems like the eBee X can perform routine tasks such as surveying, mapping, and monitoring mining sites while generating detailed 3D topographic maps and digital elevation models. These are critical for mine planning, assessing terrain changes, and optimizing pit-to-port logistics. The eBee X is able to cover large areas in a single mission to reduce site survey times from weeks to days between Drummond’s vast mining areas in Cesar and Magdalena, Colombia.

The new BVLOS and night flight certifications enable safe, remote inspections of hazardous areas, minimizing risks to personnel, while multi-drone operations allow simultaneous monitoring of multiple sites. These advancements strengthen Drummond’s ability to ensure safety, comply with environmental regulations, and support its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

