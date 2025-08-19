All Kids Bike and "Mimi and Moto" Creators Collaborate on New Book Encouraging Kids to Ride Bikes

Rapid City, South Dakota, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID CITY, S.D. –August 19, 2025 – All Kids Bike, the nonprofit organization on a mission to teach every kindergartner in America how to ride a bike, today announced a partnership with children’s book authors Nancy Gerloff and Mark Augustyn, creators of the popular book series Mimi and Moto, to further inspire young cyclists.

Describing the project, Nancy Gerloff says, “Our goal has always been to inspire a love of riding from the very beginning.”

“Partnering with All Kids Bike is an honor and feels like a perfect fit. We believe every child should have the chance to experience the confidence and joy that comes from learning to ride,” continues Mark Augustyn.

Their new story “Mimi and Moto Learn to Ride Bikes” introduces children between the ages of 4 and 6 to the excitement and independence that comes with learning to ride a bicycle.

“These lovable characters don’t just teach kids how to ride, they inspire them to believe in themselves,” summarizes Ryan McFarland, founder of Strider Bikes and All Kids Bike, in his foreword to the book. “I was honored to work with Nancy and Mark on this story. We’re looking forward to building lifelong habits of movement, confidence, and adventure with help from Mimi and Moto.”

Starting in the 2025–2026 school year, All Kids Bike will include a copy of “Mimi and Moto Learn to Ride Bikes” with every new Kindergarten Learn-To-Ride Program delivery. The integration of this engaging and relatable story supports All Kids Bike’s mission by helping children connect to the experience of discovery, while reinforcing the joy and confidence that comes from learning how to ride.

“Mimi and Moto bring the joy of learning to ride a bike to life through vibrant storytelling that mirrors the excitement we see in classrooms across the country,” comments Lisa Weyer, the executive director of All Kids Bike. “Just like our All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program, this book encourages children to embrace the fun and freedom of two wheels. We’re thrilled to support resources that spark imagination and reinforce the importance of active lifestyles at an early age.”

ABOUT ALL KIDS BIKE

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The comprehensive program includes teacher training and certification, complete curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,700 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 175,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.AllKidsBike.org.

ABOUT MIMI AND MOTO

Inspired by their infant daughter’s fascination with motorcycles, Nancy Gerloff and Mark Augustyn created Mimi and Moto, two lovable monkey characters who introduce kids to the joy of motorcycling. Since 2016, the Atlanta-based duo has released several children’s books, including “The Adventures of Mimi and Moto”, “Mimi and Moto Ride the Alphabet”, and “Mimi and Moto Learn to Ride Bikes”. The brand continues to grow through books, events, and plans for animation. For more information, please visit www.mimiandmoto.com.

